Spice Girls’ Mel C, 45, Drops Jaws In A Bikini As She Reveals Her Abs At The Beach

Mel C is flaunting her insanely toned abs during a trip to the beach in Mykonos.

Spice Girls star Mel C showed off her insane abs at 45-years-old during a recent trip to the beach. Melanie Chisholm proved that she’s still more than worthy of her infamous Sporty Spice moniker as she had jaws dropping by flashing her insane abs in a black bikini while enjoying some downtime in Greece on August 24.

In new candid photos recently shared by The Daily Mail, the gorgeous star could be seen showing some serious skin in her black two-piece, which was made up of a sporty crop-top style top and a pair of matching bottoms with a drawstring across the top.

The paparazzi photos showed the uber-fit mom enjoying some quality time with her 10-year-old daughter Scarlet and her boyfriend Joe Marshall as well as a group of friends. She also revealed her multiple tattoos – including the word Angel written underneath her bellybutton and a cross on her bicep – while soaking up the sunshine in Mykonos.

Also putting her seriously toned arms and long, lean legs on display during her beach day, Mel had her dark hair tied up in a ponytail and kept her eyes protected from the sun with a pair of dark Ray-Ban style shades on her eyes.

Mel C, 45, showcases her washboard abs in a black bikini on the beach during family holiday in Mykonos https://t.co/dvveJFUipq — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 25, 2019

The singer – who recently wrapped her big reunion tour with the Spice Girls – was also spotted cooling off as she enjoyed a dip in the ocean with Joe.

As for how she maintains the insanely fit physique she was showing off at the beach, Mel has been very vocal about her healthy lifestyle and passion for exercise in the past.

Speaking to Good To Know in 2016, she revealed that she follows an 80:20 diet plan so she doesn’t deprive herself of things that may not be too healthy for her.

“I love to have a drink and I love cake but it’s just about everything being in moderation, isn’t it,” the “Wannabe” singer said.

Loading...

“I try to follow an 80:20 rule where I’m good 80 percent of the time but once I get to the weekend, bring it on I say,” the star continued of how she keeps her physique looking so toned. “I think denial is a dangerous game to play because you end up wanting what you shouldn’t be having so it’s all about balance like everything in life.”

She also shared some of her best exercise tips with the outlet, revealing that she tries to incorporate jumps into her exercise routine.