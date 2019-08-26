Kyle Richards Rocks Leopard Print Leggings As She Drops Daughter Sophia Off At D.C. College

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star loves her some leopard.

Kyle Richards knows how to make the most of a leopard print. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star rocked leopard print leggings during a trip to the East Coast to drop her daughter, Sophia, off at college.

Richards took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Sophia wearing workout gear for a session at Rumble Boxing in Washington, D.C. In the photo, the youthful Bravo star is wearing a white tank top and black sports bra with her leopard print leggings and her hair is up in a ponytail. Sophia is wearing a crop top and black leggings and her hair is pulled up in a similar style as her famous mom’s.

In the caption to the pic, which you can see below, Kyle admitted Sophia didn’t like the photo, which has the two of them posing alongside a statue of a red, rapper-style Abraham Lincoln. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran explained that they took no other photos during their visit to D.C. to drop Sophia off at her sophomore year at George Washington University.

Richards also noted while this is her third daughter to go to college, it never gets easier for her to say goodbye. Several fans chimed in on the comments section of the post to commiserate with Richards about this most difficult part of motherhood.

Even though Richards had a hard time leaving her daughter in D.C., she looked great doing it. Fans also wanted to know where the RHOBH veteran got her leopard print leggings, with some saying they were “obsessed” with them.

Of course, fans of the American Woman producer know that she a thing for wild animal prints. In fact, just this month alone, Richards has posed for multiple pics while wearing leopard print outfits. Last week, Kyle posed for a snap taken during a family trip to Aspen in which she wore a gorgeous, ruffled leopard print dress. The Bravo star paired the dress with cowboy boots and a hat.

And a few days before that, Kyle wore a fierce leopard print blouse, dark skinny jeans, and a black cowboy hat as she posed with her youngest daughter Portia. The mom-daughter duo was twinning during a visit to the Pine Creek Cookhouse as Portia wore a similar ensemble.

Fans can look forward to seeing more of Kyle Richards and her family as she gets set to film the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Bravo.