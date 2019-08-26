Kelis, 40, Sizzles In Low-Cut Gold Garment

Kelis recently celebrated her 40th birthday and continues to prove that age is just a number.

The “Caught Out There” songstress shared a shot of her in the sun, lying down in a low-cut gold garment, showing off her incredible skin which is glowing. Kelis’ complexion is to die for and is a reminder that she hasn’t aged a day. She accessorized her look with a big hat which is covering her eyes and a number of necklaces.

When asked in the comments section if she made her jewelry, Kelis confirmed that she did.

Within a couple of days, the post racked up over 14,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You’re such a queen,” one user wrote.

“Flawless skin,” another mentioned.

“Yesssss damnit!!! Come thru lighting. Come thru Golden, clear complexion. Come thru a balanced composition. FRAME THIS!!!” a third commented.

“Beautiful pic. Still one of the best voices ever. There is no one like you! My favorite song will always be “Get Along With You!” a fourth fan insisted.

“That looks like an album cover. Stunning,” a fifth follower shared.

Kelis is a well-traveled lady and is continuously jetting off somewhere. Recently, she was in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and shared a number of beautiful shots on her Instagram account from the holiday. One being a sultry photo of her in a multicolored bikini on the beach.

Kelis burst onto the music scene in the late 1990s and has proven she is a versatile act.

Her debut album, Kaleidoscope, was produced and composed by The Neptunes which consists of the duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. It was released in 1999 but in 2001, she won the BRIT Award for International Breakthrough Act.

Since then, she has released five more studio albums — Wonderland, Tasty, Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone, and Food.

“Milkshake” remains her signature single and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2004. The track has been streamed over 126 million times on Spotify, where she currently has over 2.4 million monthly listeners. The song is taken from her biggest album to date, Tasty.

In 2010, she released Flesh Tone, a dance record released under will.i.am’s label.

Her latest record in 2014, Food, has a more soulful and jazz vibe compared to her previous releases.

Aside from music, Kelis trained as a saucier and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. In 2015, she released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate. She has her own food account on Instagram under the name “Bounty and Full.”