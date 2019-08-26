‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of August 26: Adam Gets An Unexpected Ally

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 26 through August 30 brings all-out war for the Newmans as Adam threatens everyone. Plus, Nick and Chelsea reconnect, Adam and Phyllis team up, Devon loses out, and Lola pushes Rey to forgive and forget.

As the week begins, Victor (Eric Braeden) warns the Newmans to prepare for battle, according to SheKnows Soaps. He gathers Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to let them know that Adam (Mark Grossman) plans to decimate the whole family. One or two family members are no longer enough for Adam. He wants to see the total annihilation of the myth of the Newmans. Eventually, Victor cuts all ties with his wayward son. Despite the family threat from Adam, Abby completes a deal.

Later, Adam teams up once again with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), despite her recent betrayal. The unlikely allies plot against everybody in town who has betrayed them. Together, Adam and Phyllis will gain power and respect in the city, no matter who they have to hurt to get it. Ultimately, Phyllis looks after her interests because she’s loyal to herself above all else. Billy (Jason Thompson) targets Adam, which causes problems for everybody. It turns out that Billy has Dissociative Identity Disorder (D.I.D.).

After their arrests, both Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) face Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Although Kevin punched his brother, it appears as if Michael holds no ill will over the situation. It turns out Michael has a grand plan for neutralizing Adam’s threat to their family, and in the end, Chloe and Kevin are thankful for Michael’s interference.

Later, Nick makes his case for custody of Christian. Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) returns to Genoa City amid Nick’s custody battle. According to The Inquisitr, the judge rules in favor of Nick, and he officially becomes Christian’s (Alex Wilson) legal father. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) asks Adam to do the right thing regarding his family and both Christian and Connor (Judah Mackey).

After Christian comes home, things heat up between Chelsea and Nick, and ultimately, they spend the night together resuming the relationship that ended when she fled town last year. By the end of the week, though, Chelsea’s world is turned upside-down.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) receives a proposition, which could end up changing plenty in her life. At the same time, Devon (Bryton James) receives disturbing news about his grandmother Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) will. Some discrepancies in the legal document could lead to a reversal of Devon’s fortune after the terrible year he’s had.

Newlywed Lola (Sasha Calle) wants Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to forgive Sharon (Sharon Case). With Lola enjoying her happiness with Kyle (Michael Mealor), she wants to see her brother have a chance at a loving relationship. Lola thinks that Sharon deserves a second chance, and she pressures her brother to give his ex-girlfriend one.

Finally, Kevin opens up to Victoria about everything that is happening with Chloe and Adam’s return to Genoa City.