Prince Harry Attending Ex Cressida Bonas’ Wedding, But Meghan Markle Will Likely Stay Home, Report Says

Prince Harry will be in attendance when his ex-flame, Cressida Bonas, walks the aisle with her new husband, but his wife will likely be staying behind.

The Sun reported that Prince Harry will “definitely” be in attendance when Bonas weds Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a ceremony next year. Prince Harry remained close to Cressida long after their relationship ended, and she was in attendance last year when Harry married Meghan Markle.

It remains unclear if Meghan would follow suit. The report noted that Meghan is “known to feel less comfortable” around her husband’s ex-girlfriends, though more so with former flame Chelsy Davy than Cressida Bonas. In fact, Meghan Markle reportedly used her wedding veto power and kept Chelsy from the guest list for their royal nuptials last year.

But with Prince Harry still on very friendly terms with Cressida Bonas, it’s likely he’ll be at her wedding next year.

“Harry will definitely go, as he has remained on very friendly terms with Cressida, who has never said a word in public about her relationship with the prince,” noted royal commentator Adam Helliker. “Harry is also very friendly with the bridegroom’s mother, Clare Milford Haven.”

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas dated between 2012 and 2014, but the relationship reportedly ended when Cressida got spooked at the idea of living the rest of her life under the international scrutiny that the royal family faces.

As The Sun reported, Cressida made her decision after seeing the intensive media coverage that Prince William and Kate Middleton faced as they made their first royal tour after the birth of their oldest son, Prince George. An insider told royal biographer Katie Nicholl that it was a “wake-up call” for Cressida Bonas, as she realized she didn’t want that life.

“There was no way she wanted that sort of attention and she told Harry so,” Nicholl wrote in the book, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love.

The report added that Prince Harry was madly in love with Cressida Bonas and tried to get her to change her mind, but she was set in her decision.

That could be a familiar story for Meghan Markle, who has faced intense scrutiny as a new member of the royal family. Markle has frequently been singled out by British tabloids for breaches in royal protocol, which has led to allegations that she is being treated worse than other members of the royal family because of her biracial heritage.