German Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Goes Topless In New Sexy Snap

German Model Maya Stepper — best known for being associated with Victoria’s Secret — recently took to her Instagram account and stopped her fans in their tracks by posting a new sultry snap.

In the photo, the model could be seen wearing nothing except for a pair of white panties. She censored her breasts with the help of her arms but still showed off plenty of skin to stimulate her fans’ imagination.

The model posed outdoors, standing against a lake. She, however, didn’t inform her fans as to where the picture was captured.

Maya accessorized with a black Nike cap, small hoop earrings, a dainty chain necklace, and opted for an almost makeup-free look to show off her natural beauty.

The model held a bottle of water in her hands and wrote about the importance of hydration for the human body. At the same time, she urged her fans to use glass bottles instead of plastic ones to be kind toward the environment.

Maya wrote that she drank from a plastic bottle because she was thirsty and there was no other option but added a broken-heart emoji to tell her fans how much she is against plastic pollution.

Within a day of going live, the picture has accrued about 25,000 likes and more than 220 comments where fans appreciated Maya for caring about the environment.

Other fans didn’t bother reading the caption and drooled over the sheer display of skin.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, Maya’s picture was also liked by some of her fellow models and social media personalities, including Tamara Jade, Jessie Andrews, Kirsty Godso, Chelsey Weimar and Tori Levett, among others.

“As usual, you are looking gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You are so beautiful. I love you, Maya,” another fan wrote.

“The caption!!! But there is so much more to do [about plastic pollution] and most of the places [sadly] do not have enough options,” another follower responded to Maya’s caption.

On Friday, Maya treated her fans to an absolutely makeup-free, up-close image through which she proved that she is a natural beauty. The model let her hair down and opted for a delicate gold pendant to keep it chic.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured during her trip to La Granja in Ibiza — an organic garden that sells fresh fruits, vegetables and other items. In the caption, Maya informed her fans that the post was not sponsored or in partnership with the place, but she went there to show support.

Speaking of going makeup-free, in an interview with C-Heads magazine, Maya talked about the idea of beauty and what makes a woman beautiful. In response, the hottie provided a very meaningful answer.