Canadian ‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Sizzles In A White Bikini On Instagram

Being a former Playboy model, Canadian model Khloe Terae is no stranger to stripping down to her bikini or going completely au naturel. Whenever she posts her raunchy pics on Instagram, they send a wave of excitement through her 2.3 million followers.

In her latest Instagram snap, the 26-year-old stunner posed while sitting next to a beautiful swimming pool to soak up the sun, wearing a skimpy white bikini. The risque ensemble allowed Khloe to expose her enviable figure, particularly her well-toned abs and long legs.

As the model stretched her body to strike different sultry poses, she also showed off her never-ending cleavage to tease her fans.

The stunner tied her blond tresses into a loose ponytail, ditched her accessories and wore minimal makeup to pull off a very sexy pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Myst Boutique Hotel in Santorini, Greece, while in the caption, Khloe informed her fans that she spent her day being very lazy, doing nothing at all.

In response, fans wrote that she deserves to take some time off her busy schedule and such days are necessary for one’s well-being when they just do nothing and let their bodies relax.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture has garnered about 7,000 likes and more than 200 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Eden Levine, Anastasiya Kvitko, Hayley Bray and Rachele Brooke Smith, among others.

“This place looks amazing!! And so do you, as always,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Such a wonderful vacation. Enjoy every minute in Santorini,” another fan wrote.

“Relax away Khloe! Beautiful poses,” a third fan chimed in.

Others fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “super stunning,” “extremely hot,” “incredibly gorgeous,” and “pure perfection,” to describe the model’s beauty and appreciate her.

Prior to the latest picture, Khloe shared another stunning photo with her fans where she could be seen showing off her perfect physique in a royal blue bikini.

The model posed for the snap by stretching her body, wearing little makeup and showing off her perfect tan to completely stop onlookers in their tracks. As of this writing, the pic has accrued more than 10,000 likes and about 400 comments which shows that she is quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Khloe started modeling at the age of 18. In 2013, she held the title of being Playboy Mexico’s and Playboy South Africa‘s “Playmate of the Month.”

Later on, she was also named Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month in January of 2014, and Cyber Girl of the Year in 2015.