Aubrey O’Day Dishes Out A Sexy Look In Barely-There Crochet Bikini

Aubrey O’Day shared a brand new bikini pic today on Instagram, and it showed her rocking a crochet bikini. She’s been on a roll with the crochet bikinis, and this is her fourth post in the past five days.

This crochet ensemble was different than the others she has posted, however, because it was black. Also, she didn’t crop the photo at her waist, so fans could see at what it looked like in totality.

In the photo, Aubrey posed laying down. She was also positioned upside down to the camera, as she rocked very colorful makeup. It consisted of jewels and sparkles that adorned her eyes. She also wore lavender lipstick and drew a heart in the center of her lips with bright pink lipstick.

But that wasn’t all, as she also placed her hand on top of her forehead, revealing a multi-colored manicure. It included purple, blue, and pink shades.

At the same time, her bikini was also something to look at. The top hugged her curves and featured thin straps. Aubrey’s bikini bottoms, on the other hand, were more revealing. The crochet patterns censored her somewhat but also left a lot of her skin showing.

She wore her hair pulled back in a fishtail braid.

Fans chimed in with their compliments for the model.

“I love the way u are with woman it’s so empowering I love u for that,” said a fan.

“I love you my gorgeous girl!” exclaimed another fan.

“Love this picture..So beautiful and sexy,” said a follower.

“Perfection in a picture!” said another follower.

One fan referred to O’Day’s captions.

“&&& run that sh*t back,” they said.

Others emphasized Aubrey’s good looks.

“Sheesh come through wit.your stunning self boo,” said an Instagram user.

“Beautiful @aubreyoday as always bringing sexy back love ya from West Virginia,” said a follower.

Other fans also chimed in with their compliments.

“Get it Aubrey!” said a fan.

“Oh dear. In a good way,” noted a follower.

“What’s the app,” asked a fan, who noticed the video filter.

Lately, Aubrey’s been sharing videos instead of photos. But the videos are merely photos with video effects. On this post, the effect made it look as though beams of light were falling down the image.

And it’s also worth noting that Aubrey’s newest post has received over 111,000 likes.

Fans can hope for more photos of her in crochet bikinis in the days to come.