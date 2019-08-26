Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tight Dress As Kanye West Looks On

Kim Kardashian is stunning in an all-white ensemble for her latest social media post.

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a form-fitting dress as her husband, Kanye West, looked on behind her.

In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing an off-the-shoulder, white gown that covered up much of her skin.

The dress reached down to Kim’s ankles and showed off her ample bust, tiny waist, and curvy backside. The mother-of-four had her shoulder-length, dark hair pulled halfway up into a ponytail on top of her head as she styled her sleek mane in straight strands the fell all around her shoulders.

Kardashian also rocked a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She also added nude lips and pink blush on her cheeks to complete her glam look while accessorizing with some clear heels.

Meanwhile, Kanye is seen standing behind his wife as he looks in her direction while she walks away from him. The rapper wore a pair of navy blue pants, a black sweatshirt, some black shoes, and a pair of sunglasses for their day out.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, where they held one of the rapper’s Sunday Services in the city just three weeks after a mass shooting left nine people dead and 27 more injured.

Kim and Kanye also brought their two oldest children, North, 6, and Saint, 3, to the event. The service was livestreamed and showed the family having a good time as they vibed to the music.

As the event wrapped up, Kanye’s friend and Ohio native, Dave Chappelle, addressed the crowd.

“Dayton, today the whole world is looking at you,” Chapelle stated, adding that even though the town had “been through a tough time,” they were staying strong together.

“We’re still strong and the only way — the best way, that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before. We will not let those people die in vain,” the comedian added.

Kanye’s Sunday Services have become a hot spot for stars in California, and the rapper even recently held one on Easter Sunday at the Coachella Music Festival.

