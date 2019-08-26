American Model Bri Teresi Shows Off Major Skin In Provocative Red Lingerie

American fashion model and fitness guru Bri Teresi, who rose to fame through Snapchat and by being featured in Maxim magazine, is no stranger to flaunting her incredible assets on Instagram. And to her fans’ delight, she does that quite often to keep them thoroughly interested and involved in her social media activities.

Following her pic-posting routine, the model took to her page and dropped a very racy snap — one which sent temperatures through the roof.

In the pic, Bri could be seen wearing a very raunchy red basque-style lingerie, one which left nothing to the imagination as it allowed her to expose her breasts.

Even though the model covered her assets with the help of her hands, she showed off plenty of skin to titillate her fans.

Bri let her blonde tresses down, wore a full face of makeup, and finished off her look with a pair of black, high-heeled stilettos that not only accentuated her long legs but also added to the sexy persona.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California, and within a day of posting, the picture has amassed more than 14,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Apart from her fans, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models and celebs, including Hannah Palmer, Krystle Lina, Joj Martin Agpangan, and Emily Perry, among others.

“OMG, so fire,” Krystle Lina commented on the picture to show her appreciation for Bri.

“You just made my weekend best,” one of her fans commented.

While a third fan interjected the following remark to express his admiration for the hot model.

“I can’t catch my breath! Sooo GORGEOUS.”

Last week, Bri teased her fans with another lingerie snap where she pulled down her teddy to pose topless. The model opted for high heels to add a tinge of sexiness to the look.

She posted a collage of the racy photoshoot where she could be seen striking three different sexy poses, each one giving a generous view of her assets.

In the caption, Bri informed her fans that the sultry snap was captured by Los Angeles-based photographer, Jeremy Lee.

As of this writing, the picture has racked up more than 24,000 likes and about 400 comments where fans drooled over the hottie and showered her with numerous complimentary comments and phrases.

According to an article by Maxim, the model was born in Silicon Valley and has been associated with the modeling industry since 2015. She said that she is very entrepreneurial and also very dedicated to achieving her goals. Regarding her experience, she said the following.