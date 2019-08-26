Donald Trump Sends Engagement Congrats To ‘Fox News’ Host Who Cheated On Wife With 26-Year-Old Underling

Jesse Watters, 41, had affair with 26-year-old Emma DiGiovine, a junior producer on his 'Fox News' program, who then had to leave the show due to sexual harassment policies.

After Fox News host Jesse Watters, 41, announced on Sunday that he was engaged to 26-year-old Emma DiGiovine, a former junior producer on his program Watters World who was also the mistress with whom Watters began an office affair that led to his divorce from the mother of his twin daughters, according to a report by The New York Daily News.

Watters last year entered into an extramarital affair with then-25-year-old Emma DiGiovine, an associate producer on Watters World. According to a separate New York Daily News report, DiGiovine was quickly transferred to another program, The Ingraham Angle hosted by Laura Ingraham, in order to comply with the network’s sexual harassment policies.

Fox News over the past decade has been rocked by a series of sexual harassment scandals that ended up with the network’s chief and founder Roger Ailes and the highest-rated Fox News has Bill O’Reilly forced out of their job due to sexual misconduct allegations. The scandals are the subject of an upcoming film, Bombshell, in which Hollywood stars Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron portray Fox News anchors who were victims of sexual harassment, according to Vanity Fair.

Watters and DiGiovine — who later left her job at Fox News — eventually went public with their relationship. At one point, DiGiovine posted a strangely retouched Instagram photo in which she appears to have three legs.

On Sunday, while he was still in France attending the G7 summit meeting, as The Inquisitr reported, Trump posted a tweet congratulating Watters and DiGiovine on their engagement, conveying his enthusiasm with multiple exclamation points.

Watters, like many Fox News hosts, has been strongly supportive of Trump, even through Trump’s many controversies — including Trump’s own sexual harassment allegations. In a broadcast last November, Watters dismissed the multiple sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations against Trump — at least 20 such accusations, according to New York Magazine — by saying that Trump gave the women accusing him “opportunities,” as MediaIte reported.

Watters’ marital situation may have seemed familiar to Trump. When Trump was married to to the first of his three wives, the former Ivana Zelníčková, he also had a public affair with model and aspiring actress Marla Maples, who became pregnant with Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, as The Daily Beast reported.

Trump has also been accused of extramarital sexual relationships during his third and current marriage, to Melania Trump, formerly Melania Knauss. Playboy centerfold model Karen McDougal settled a lawsuit against Trump over a confidentiality agreement stemming from what she said was a months-long sexual relationship with Trump that began not long after he married his third wife, according to USA Today.

Adult video performer Stormy Daniels also sued Trump over a sexual affair, CNN reported, but unlike McDougal, Daniels claimed that she had sex with Trump only one time, shortly after Melania Trump had given birth to the couple’s son, Barron Trump.