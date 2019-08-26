‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Philip Kiriakis Return & Recast Rumored

Days of Our Lives spoilers and rumors reveal that Philip Kiriakis could be returning to Salem in the near future. However, the character likely won’t have a familiar face.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives may have decided to bring back Philip Kiriakis. The character was last seen in Salem back in 2016 when he was played by soap actor John-Paul Lavoisier.

According to She Knows Soaps, Jay Kenneth Johnson is the actor who originally played Philip from 1999-2002 before the character left to join the army.

When Philip returned from service he had a very different look with actor Kyle Brandt in the role. Brandt stayed on from 2003-2006. One year later Johnson returned to reprise the role portraying the character a second time from 2007-2011.

Now actor Jacob Young is being rumored to step into the role of Philip. One of the biggest hints that Young could be diving into the role is that he’s been announced as one of the actors set to appear at a Days of Our Lives event.

The former General Hospital and Bold and the Beautiful actor is a good match for the role of Philip, which has fans speculating that another member of the Kiriakis family will soon be in Salem to stir up some trouble.

Longtime fans of DOOL fans know that Philip was conceived when his mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) used IVF to get pregnant with his father, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). However, Vivian Alamain (then Louise Sorel) stole the embryo and had it implanted into her own body, eventually giving birth to Philip out of her obsessive love for Victor.

During his high school years, Philip dated Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). He later moved on to Belle Black (Martha Madison), whom he married and divorced not long after.

While Philip’s return to Salem has not been confirmed, other characters such as Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Dr. Rolf have been revealed to be back and filming on the soap.

Meanwhile, Philip’s former love interest, Chloe, is set to pack her bags and head off to New York City for an exciting job opportunity this week, leaving Salem in her rearview mirror.

Only time will tell if Jacob Young will be joining the cast of Days of Our Lives as Philip Kiriakis or a possibly even a different character. Fans can tune into the soap opera weekday afternoons on NBC to find out.