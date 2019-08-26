‘Maxim’ Model Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Peachy Posterior As She Holidays In Bora Bora

Maxim model Sarah Harris’s Instagram page is full of skin-baring pictures wherein she can be seen flaunting her incredible physique, beautiful facial features, and sense of style. And whenever she posts a new snap, it becomes an instant hit.

The Kiwi bombshell is currently enjoying a getaway in Bora Bora, and since she likes to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day activities, she has posted several pictures to keep everyone thoroughly engaged and interested in her social media life.

In her latest share, the 25-year-old hottie could be seen wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top that she paired with a skimpy thong. The model turned her back toward the camera to pose for the picture, and in the process, she put her pert derriere on full display; a move that sent temperatures soaring.

The model let her blond tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, while in the caption, the model could be seen posing next to a pool cabana, which reminded her of her recent trip to Bali.

Within a few hours of posting, and as of this writing, the picture has garnered close to 25,000 likes and over 420 comments, as fans and followers not only praised Sarah for her hot body, but also expressed that they are envious of her because she is visiting one of the most breathtaking holiday destinations on Earth.

“You always surprise me with different posts. Please always do this,” one of her fans requested of the model.

“The goddess of Instagram [heart emoji]. You are stunning!” another one commented.

While a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for Sarah.

“If there’s a word to praise your beauty, it would be ‘infinity,'” they said.

Prior to posting the booty snap, Sarah shared another racy pic where she could be seen posing topless. The model wore only her underwear and posed next to the swimming pool.

Although she censored her breasts with a large leaf, she still showed off plenty of skin to tease her fans, a move that did her nothing but favors, as fans became totally excited and rushed to show their appreciation for the hottie by liking the post and penning several complimentary comments.

Loading...

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and started modeling at the age of 15-years-old, when she posed for the ad campaign for Billabong swimwear.