Jordyn Woods Catches Shade In New Instagram Snap, Tells Followers To ‘Take It Easy’

Although it’s been months since Jordyn Woods was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy and former boyfriend, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend is still getting a lot of flack about that incident.

The top commenter on her Sunday Instagram share — captioned “take it easy” — called out the 21-year-old regarding her alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson back in February.

“Ya ok.. you stop kissing taken men,” she answered Jordyn on her post in the comments section.

Some 61 responders to this mean-spirited comment from among Jordyn’s astounding 10.5 million followers both defended and attacked the model-mogul.

“Tell her,” said another insistent person.

Still others had the beautiful model’s back, with one going on a brief tirade.

“If [Tristan] was taken and in love with the baby mother number two, he would not have cheated on her numerous times.”

“Stop hating on someone that you know nothing about,” the same commenter shouted, before insisting that Jordyn is “beautiful” and “in charge of her life.”

“Girl, you know how long ago that was? Stop bringing that sh*t up,” stated another fan, directing this demand, along with two frustrated happy-faced emoji, to Jordyn’s post.

All of these remarks, both good and bad, appeared on her most recent social media upload as the beautiful woman rocked dozens of skinny braids along with minimal make-up and some extra lashes.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Teen Vogue on August 22, Jordyn opened up about how much her life changed after the Tristan Thompson incident came out into the open.

“What followed was a media storm, a tell-all interview, public name-calling, and what seemed to be a dramatic falling-out with the Kardashian/Jenner family.”

On a personal level, Jordyn starting having trust issues after the Tristan Thompson scandal reportedly took place. Because of that, the Southern Californian stayed in and kept to herself.

However, for this young woman, the good part about isolating was that she began to take an interest in a bunch of hobbies that she pursued with her sister and her mom.

Among those hobbies, she began doing puzzles, painting, playing piano and even crocheting, the latter of which she said she did not enjoy.

Jordyn also said that as an aspiring actress, she decided to catch up on her movie-watching. She pointed out that you don’t have to do just one thing when it comes to what you love, adding that she had also started journaling more than ever during this difficult time.

During this time of reflection, Jordyn Woods said she has seen an increase of direct messages making their way into her inbox. Those personal offerings seemed to give some sort of comfort.

In addition, last month Jordyn talked about not being on good terms with Kylie, who unfollowed her on Instagram in July, according to Cosmopolitan U.K.

Still, the Jenner sister’s old roommate hopes reconciliation is in the offing sometime in the future.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Jordyn Woods said regarding the her former bestie.

“I hope everything falls into place and that [Kylie and I] can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

Here’s to that happening!