‘Big Brother’ 21 Week 9 Spoilers: A Final Four Solidifies

It’s Week 9 in the Big Brother house, and there are just eight houseguests remaining. There are several close duos, but before Sunday, there were no solid alliances in the house. Now, there is a confirmed final four between Jackson Michie, Nicole Anthony, Holly Allen, and Cliff Hogg. It might not seem like the most obvious foursome, but the group is solid and ready to move forward in the game together.

Cliff, Holly, and Jackson were all pumped for a final four, but they hadn’t yet expressed their desire to Nicole until Sunday afternoon. Jackson eventually spoke with Nicole about it and she agreed to the alliance, even though she has been very tight with Nick Maccarone for the last several weeks. BB Updates’ Twitter account documented the conversations between the duo. This would mean Nicole has to vote out Nick this Thursday over Christie Murphy, even though she was originally planning on keeping him.

Nicole then discussed that she felt bad that she was talking to the “targets” and she didn’t want her new alliance to think anything of it. Jackson and Holly told Nicole they weren’t worried about her talking to Nick and weren’t going to fault her for having a huge heart.

The group has agreed to get rid of Nick this week, but Nicole has commented that she needs to cast her vote based on game. This might suggest she ends up voting to eliminate Christie to possibly keep on Nick’s good side should she make it to final two and need his vote.

Nick would more than likely be shocked if Nicole voted to evict him this week since he has been sharing his campaign ideas with her since Jackson decided not to use the Power of Veto.

The four houseguests outside of the alliance, Christie, Nick, Tommy Bracco, and Jessica Milagros, have no idea this final four has formed. Jackson and Holly have noted that they want to get Nick out first, then Jessica, followed by Christie and then Tommy, before the four of them ultimately have to turn on one another.

Since Nick despises Christie and has no good feelings toward Jessica, there likely won’t be a different final four (or three) forming on the other side of the house anytime soon. Jackson and Holly have been dominating competitions recently that can help keep this new alliance safe, which has yet to be given a name by its members.

