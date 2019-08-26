‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Steve Finally Returns To Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the near future reveal that Steve Johnson will finally be making his way back to Salem.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Steve, also known as “Patch,” will be back home very soon, and fans are excited about the big character return.

Steve has been gone from the storyline since leaving Salem to do some work with the ISA. Before he left, he had been dealing with vision problems that had left him completely blind in his one good eye.

However, his wife, Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), blackmailed Stefan DiMera (then Tyler Christopher) in hopes of getting him to use technology he had access to in order to restore Steve’s sight.

The storyline that followed had Steve’s bionic eye involved in some spy drama that caused him to leave Salem and go on the run.

In reality, actor Stephen Nichols decided not to sign a new contract with the soap. However, the actor eventually worked out a deal that he was willing to live with and will be seen back on the show in no time at all.

As Steve returns back to his hometown, his son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams),will be packing his bags and getting ready to leave Salem behind.

Tripp has been through a lot during his time on the show. He found out that Steve was his biological father, and even tried to get revenge on Kayla when he believed that she was the person responsible for killing his birth mother, Ava Vitali.

Loading...

However, after things settled down and Tripp learned the truth, he built a wonderful relationship with both Steve and Kayla. When Steve left town, Tripp’s relationship with his stepmother got even deeper and the two came to love and respect one another.

The outlet reveals that Dr. Rolf will also be returning to the soap opera, which could be exactly what Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) needs in order to regain his memories.

Jack recently decided that he wanted to remember his former life with his ex-wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), and their children, JJ and Abigail. However, his current wife, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), destroyed all of Dr. Rolf’s serum and information in hopes of keeping Jack in the dark. Now, Jack may have a second chance at a life with Jen.

Fans can see the latest Days of Our Lives comings and goings by watching the show weekday afternoons on NBC.