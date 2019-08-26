Watch Atlanta Braves Vs. Colorado Rockies Stream Live: MLB On YouTube, Start Time, Preview Of Monday Makeup

The playoff-bound Atlanta Braves travel to Colorado for a makeup of an earlier snow-out against the Rockies.

In an indication of how the National League East leading Atlanta Braves’ season is going, on Friday the Braves struck out an NL record 26 times against New York Mets pitching — but won the game anyway, 2-1 in 14 innings, as Yahoo! Sports reported.

Now, the day after anther 2-1 victory over their divisional rival Mets, Atlanta makes a quick, one-day trip to Denver to take on the Rockies to make up a game that was snowed out back on April 10, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. But to watch the game, fans will need to log in to the YouTube stream. No other TV broadcast or online stream will be available.

In fact, other than the YouTube live stream, there’s only one way to watch the Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies game, and that is to buy a ticket to the 50,398-seat Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The game and the live YouTube-only stream will get underway at 1:10 p.m. MDT on Monday, August 26. That start time will be 3:10 p.m. EDT, 12:10 p.m. PDT.

Fortunately, the YouTube live stream of the NL Central vs. NL West matchup can be viewed below right here, by scrolling down this page.

Alternatively, the YouTube Atlanta-Colorado game will stream via the MLB.com site, or directly on YouTube. The MLB contest will also stream via a new, dedicated channel on the YouTube TV service, an internet streaming TV package which charges a monthly fee, but includes a seven-day free trial.

Both YouTube and YouTube TV also offer downloadable apps which can be used to watch the Braves-Rockies game on mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku and AppleTV.

Colorado Rockies hurler Tim Melville makes his second start since 2017 on Monday. Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images

The Rockies have been a massive disappointment this season, after tying the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers with 91 wins after 162 games last season, per Baseball-Reference. The Rockies finished second by virtue of losing a one-game tiebreaker to the Dodgers, then falling in the NL Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers, after eliminating the Chicago Cubs in the one-game Wild Card playoff.

But this season, Colorado has managed to put together only 58 wins so far, and are on pace to win just 72. In Monday’s makeup game, they will send 29-year-old righty Tim Melville to the mound — a pitcher who was working the cash register at Little Miss BBQ in Phoenix, Arizona, before getting the call from the Rockies in May, according to The Arizona Republic.

In his first start — against the Arizona Diamondbacks back in Melville’s hometown of Phoenix, Melville slowed just two hits and a single run over seven innings to collect the win, per BR.

The Braves counter with 28-year-old Colombian righty Julio Teheran, who brings an 8-8 record, but respectable 3.53 ERA to the Monday makeup game, according to MLB.com.