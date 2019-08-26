Arianny Celeste Rocks A Sexy Sailor Look In New Instagram Pic

Arianny Celeste shared a brand new bikini pic today, and shared a new side of herself by rocking a sailor’s hat.

The update has already garnered over 5,000 likes, even though it’s only been posted for 20 minutes.

The photo showed Arianny sitting against the railings aboard a boat. She rocked a bright, blue bikini. The top had thick straps and tie accents on the sides. Her chest peeked through the bottoms of the top a little, thanks to her pose.

Celeste’s bikini bottoms appeared to be thong-cut, as she showed a little of her bare derriere in the shot.

But what likely caught most people’s attention was a sailor’s hat. She grabbed the bill of it with her right hand, as she smiled with her lips closed. She rocked pink lipstick, along with reflective, blue sunglasses.

And while the model didn’t wear a necklace, she rocked multiple bracelets on her right hand. It included bracelets with white, circular beads. Arianny’s heart tattoo was also visible on her inner, right wrist.

Many of Celeste’s fans commented on her hat.

“Captain Arianny is the BEST LOOKIN CAPTAIN IN THE WHOLE WIDE UNIVERSE hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Sunday Night my beautiful and gorgeous babe,” gushed a fan.

“In the words of Mister Burns from The Simpsons: ‘Ahoy-hoy!'” joked another fan.

“I’d go overboard for you,” said a follower.

“Captain my captain,” mused another follower.

“Where we going?” asked an Instagram user.

“Thank you Ari!!! It was a blast!!” joked a fan.

In addition, there were plenty of followers that had additional, nice things to say.

“We need more booty pics!!!” exclaimed a fan, who was likely hoping for a second photo from the set that showed Arianny’s look from behind.

“July’s calender photo, March or October for me,” said another fan, who is likely familiar with her annual calendar.

“Beautiful photo gorgeous photo,” complimented a follower.

Loading...

“Stunning wow,” said another follower.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous in your blue bikini my favorite color,” said a fan.

“Look at that cutie pie,” said another fan.

The photo was geotagged with a company name, the Waikiki Yacht Charters. It certainly looked like Arianny was having a blast that day, and the bright, blue waters in the backdrop showcased the tropical paradise.

The model has been doing her fair share of traveling this month. In mid-August, she was posting photos from Sardinia, Italy. She has since shared posts from Barcelona, Spain, and Hawaii.