Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Drops A Bomshell, Tony Is Arrested

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 26 reveal that there will be no lack of drama as a brand new week kicks off in Salem.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will soon see Kristen DiMera at the center of some brand new drama.

Now that everyone knows that Kristen has been pretending to be Nicole in order to return to Salem and get back in the good graces of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), she’ll have no choice but to come clean.

The outlet reports that Kristen will offer to cooperate with the police if they give her a plea deal. This means that if she gets to escape any real punishment such as jail time, she’ll dish everything she knows and even confess that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is still alive and well.

Of course, everyone will be stunned by Kristen’s bombshell, but no one more than Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), who has been pining away for Nicole since he believed her to be dead last year.

When Kristen came to town dressed as Nicole and pushed Eric away he couldn’t figure out why she was being so cold to him. Finally, he moved on and explored his feelings with Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). However, if Eric goes off to find Nicole, things could get messy for him and Sarah yet again if Nicole wants to resume her romantic relationship with the love of her life.

What relationship advice would you give to these two lovebirds? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/xXTnbB2W6D — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 8, 2019

Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) blasts Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) for lying about Holly’s death. Once Xander admits that Holly is still alive, everyone will be stunned, but Maggie will be furious that Xander had a part in her kidnapping and in faking the little girl’s death.

Loading...

Elsewhere in Salem, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will come clean to his former wife, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), about everything.

Tony will not only spill the beans about knowing Kristen was dressed as Nicole before he married her, but that he also shockingly killed Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

It seems that word could get around about Tony’s stunning murder confession, and newly appointed police commissioner Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) along with Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will arrest Tony for killing Ted, possibly putting him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Fans can watch all of this drama and more by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekdays on NBC.