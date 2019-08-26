Report Recalls Donald Trump’s ‘Creepy Obsession’ With Miley Cyrus Twerking At The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

It’s not clear if Donald Trump will be tuning in to the MTV Video Music Awards this week, but the reality television star and real estate mogul was definitely watching in 2013 when Miley Cyrus had her famous and controversial twerking performance.

As The Daily Beast recalled, Trump once had what was described as a “creepy obsession” with the then-20-year-old’s raunchy performance on the VMAs. The report recalled the time in 2013 when Trump used his Twitter feed to dish on the latest celebrity gossip; the report noted that Trump, at the age of 66-years-old, tweeted about the Kristen Stewart-Robert Pattinson split a total of 11 times. One of his favorite topics around that time was Miley Cyrus twerking at the VMAs, the report recalled.

The Daily Beast noted that Trump tweeted and posted a Vine video about the performance, but also raved about it to anyone who would listen. As a 2015 piece from The New York Times noted, Miley herself heard from the man who would soon become the 45th president of the United States.

“I was staying at the Trump Hotel and Donald Trump literally called and said, basically, ‘I know everyone’s talking about it, but I loved it,'” Cyrus recounted.

The performance also appeared to spark an interest in Miley Cyrus from the host of The Apprentice. As The Daily Beast noted, Trump would tweet about Miley Cyrus eight times over the next few weeks, weighing on on everything from the performance, to her split from then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, all in defense of the singer.

But Trump soon turned on Miley, the report noted, writing a tweet at 1:48 a.m. on September 24 critiquing an outfit she had worn that day.

The Daily Beast isn’t the only one recalling Donald Trump’s strange interest in Miley Cyrus. Just after Miley and Liam Hemsworth announced that they were ending their marriage after less than a year, Elle recalled how Trump declared that Miley “could do much better” after the couple’s first split back in 2013.

Miley Cyrus hasn’t seemed to share the same affinity for Donald Trump. In an interview with Elle last month, she made an unprompted dig at the president when talking about her new music.

“I have a new song called ‘Bad Karma,’ but there is no such thing as karma,” Miley said in an interview for the August issue. “There’s just cause and effect. Otherwise Donald Trump wouldn’t be president. I don’t believe that everyone gets theirs.”