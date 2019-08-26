‘Eternals’ Cast Jokes That They Could ‘Destroy’ The Avengers

The original Avengers are out, and the Eternals are in. Eternals was officially announced this July at San Diego Comic-Con and it looks like the new team-up flick Marvel Studios fans were hoping for. The stellar cast consists of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more.

After making a second appearance at Disney D23 Expo this weekend, the Eternals cast debuted the concept art for their costumes and also did some fun interviews on the blue carpet. In an interview with Variety (via CinemaBlend), some of the cast began playfully bashing the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy by comparing their strength and sheer power.

“It’s in the title, we’re eternal. That’s exactly it. We’re here to save humanity. We built humanity and we’re here to save humanity because, you know, sometimes in this world we live in, things don’t always go as planned. And we are gods, in a way,” Brian Tyree Henry said.

Kumail Nanjiana then added that there would be no Avengers or Guardians without the Eternals and joked, “you’re welcome Chris Pratt’s character.”

ThenVariety reporter then suggested there could be some kind of Eternals/Avengers showdown in the future, which really got the two men going.

“No, no, no, we’re gods, if they want to throw down they wouldn’t win. But it’s all good. Not trying to start no beef, no street beef but…” Henry continued.

“But we would destroy them,” Nanjiani added.

While an Eternals/Avengers crossover would be everything Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had ever wanted, don’t expect it to happen anytime soon. And when it comes to power, Nanjiani and Henry are absolutely right, their power is unmatched and they could easily take down Iron Man, Captain America, and Hawkeye.

The Eternals are the defenders of Earth who are constantly fighting off the Deviants. They were created by the Celestials, which have been mentioned in both Guardians of the Galaxy flicks, but only briefly. All Eternals have superhuman strength, power of flight, mind control, energy blasts from eyes and hands, and the ability to create forcefields. It’s a lot more than a bow and arrow and a shield made out of vibranium, no offense.

At this time, none of the Avengers have responded to the comments made by Nanjiani and Henry, but it won’t be long before the playful banter continues. Chris Pratt should have a witty comeback any day now!

Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020.