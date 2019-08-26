‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: New Information Changes Everything

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers reveal that everything is about to change for more than one Salem resident when some new information comes to light.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly promo, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is seen spilling the truth about little Holly Jonas. Xander is one of the few people who know that Holly’s death was faked and that she was actually taken somewhere to make it look like she had died.

This will be huge information for so many people, including Holly’s grandmother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), who has been beside herself with grief over the loss of the little girl. Holly’s death even caused Maggie to lose years of sobriety when she turned to alcohol to help comfort her during a terrible time.

The news will be something that stuns everyone in Salem, and it is likely that everyone will want to help find Holly and bring her home to her family.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will also drop a big bombshell. Although she’s been pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in an elaborate mask and wig for months, her cover was finally blown at John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) anniversary party.

Xander, Kristen and Gabi each share some life-changing news. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/Ml09eICF1Y — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 23, 2019

Now everyone knows that who she really is, and what she’s been up to. However, she’s still got a secret or two to tell. In the clip, Days of Our Lives fans can see Kristen admitting to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that Nicole is still very much alive.

Eric will likely go nuts upon hearing the news that the love of his life didn’t really die in the warehouse fire in Memphis like he originally believed. Now, he’ll have to set out to find her and Holly and bring them home.

This could get messy for Eric, who only recently began a relationship with Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). Sarah was previously married to Eric’s brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), but they admitted to Rex that they were in love, sending him away with a broken heart.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi questions why Stefan saved her life.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/V9R6V8PWnY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2019

Loading...

In addition to the drama surrounding Nicole and Holly, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will continue to dance around their feelings for one another. That is, until Gabi finally confesses what she’s been keeping buried for months.

“I actually fell in love with you,” Gabi tells Stefan int he clip, as he looks thrilled by her sweet declaration.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.