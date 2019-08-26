Elsa Hosk Puts On A Leggy Display In Cheetah-Print Swimsuit

Elsa Hosk shared a new Instagram post earlier today, and revealed that she was enjoying time in nature in her home country of Sweden.

The update consisted of two photos, where she wore two different outfits.

The first photo showed Elsa crouching on a rock formation, which gave way to blue waters. She sported an off-white bodysuit with a large cutout on her back. She paired this with white capris, which she cinched with a brown belt. The model looked away from the camera, so it was hard to see all of the details from the ensemble.

On the other hand, the second photo showed Hosk sitting on a rock formation while wearing a cheetah-print swimsuit. The swimsuit had thin straps, and she wore her hair up in a messy bun.

Hosk looked to her right, while propping herself up with her arms. She also extended her left leg in front of her, while she bent her right leg.

The angle of the photo meant that the model’s long legs were accentuated.

Many of Elsa’s fans referred to her captions in the comments section.

“Well said! The biggest luxury is natural nature…,” said a fan.

“And I know how beautiful Sweden is I’m from Finland Next-door also beautiful,” said another fan.

“I love sweden and where you are you don’t need a chanel or gucci the nature that free is better than all enjoy the time,” noted a follower.

“What a dreamy location,” said another follower.

Meanwhile, there were also countless questions about Elsa’s looks.

“WHO MAKES THAT CHEETAH SUIT,” wondered a fan.

Fisch Swim jumped into the conversation to clarify that the swimsuit was from their line.

“Someone let me know where to buy the bodysuit/top in the first pic,” asked another fan.

In addition, there were many fans that gushed about Hosk’s good looks.

“We lovvvvvvvvve a gorgeous Swedish queen,” said a fan.

“Wow, how tall are you?” wondered another fan.

“U r quiter every day ah why?” asked a follower, who seemingly wishes that Elsa would share more posts on social media.

“Please come to Japan again,” pleaded another Instagram user.

This isn’t to mention that Elsa shared another photo a couple of days ago, which showed her wearing a black, chic dress in the city. It had thick, white straps. The straps read, “Dior J’Adior” in black, all-caps font. The model also held a gold purse in her left hand, and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.