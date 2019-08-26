Watch Los Angeles FC Vs. LA Galaxy Stream Live: Start Time, Preview Of Biggest MLS ‘El Trafico’ Derby So Far

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the LA Galaxy pounded the first-place Los Angeles FC in the last 'El Trafico' LA derby, the two clubs go for the rematch.

The last time the two Los Angeles-area Major League Soccer clubs met in an “El Trafico” derby, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored three times after trash-talking Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela before the match to lead the LA Galaxy to a 3-2 win, as Soccerway records. Now, just four days after LAFC put a 4-0 beating on the San Jose Earthquakes, the El Trafico moves up the Interstate from Carson to Los Angeles for what MLS experts are calling the highest-profile Los Angeles derby yet, a match that will livestream from Banc of California Stadium.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the MLS “El Trafico” derby showdown on Sunday, pitting the best team in either conference, in terms of points, Los Angeles FC, against Western fifth-place LA Galaxy, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PDT at the 22,000-seat Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, August 25. That start time will be 9:30 p.m. CDT, 10:30 p.m. EDT.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica can watch the game at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and on many other Caribbean islands, the livestream starts at 10:30 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

“Ibra” backed up his boasts with his hat-trick on July 19, embarrassing the team that leads all of MLS in points with 61 — 13 more than Eastern Conference co-leaders Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union, per MLS Soccer.

But the six-foot-five-inch, 37-year-old former Barcelona, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain superstar was at it again leading up to the Sunday El Trafico, telling reporters who asked him about the difference between the two teams, “Weak people fail, strong people win,” as quoted by SB Nation.

Despite their dominance of MLS this year, Los Angeles FC have yet to defeat their rivals from the southern suburb of Carson in an El Trafico derby, losing twice and managing two draws, a futility streak they will try to snap on Sunday, as Newsweek reports.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will try to duplicate his hat-trick performance in the most recent ‘El Trafico.” Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

To watch a free livestream of the Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy 2019 MLS West showdown on Sunday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match on cable television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy match for free without the benefit of a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). All three of these services will ask for credit card information and a subscription fee, but they each offer a seven-day free trial period, during which time fans can watch the Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy contest — and several other MLS matches later in that week-long period — streaming live for free.

In Jamaica and the Caribbean islands, ESPN Play Caribbean will stream the match.

In Canada, the MLS Live platform will provide a livestream. And in the U.K. and Ireland, a livestream of the Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls match can be accessed with the SKY GO Extra.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy “El Trafico” in countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.