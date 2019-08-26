‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett Talks About The Fear She Felt Prior To Coming Out As Bisexual

As confident as she may seem on the show, Demi Burnett was terrified to be honest on 'Bachelor in Paradise' about her sexuality.

The hit summer dating show Bachelor in Paradise started only a couple of weeks ago, and it has already been jam packed with some shocking twists and drama. There have already been physical brawls, relationships that have crumbled, and some connections that show great promise for the future.

In the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise, there was a turn of events that has never been seen before in any of the Bachelor franchise’s shows. Demi Burnett, the confident blonde from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, came out as bisexual, according to USA Today.

In the first couple of episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, Burnett opened up to a couple of close friends about the fact that she had recently revealed to her parents that she identified as bisexual and was interested in both men and women. She also admitted to having been dating a woman back home named Kristian Haggerty prior to going on Bachelor in Paradise. While Burnett had lingering feelings for Haggerty, she was still conflicted about her feelings and wanted to see if she made any romantic connections in paradise.

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Demi Burnett Opens Up About Coming Out as Bisexual on the Show | https://t.co/cS8baaPrjs https://t.co/rQPSoakItl — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) August 23, 2019

Indeed, Burnett and fellow Bachelor in Paradise co-star Derek Peth immediately hit it off and became one of the strongest couples in paradise. Nevertheless, Burnett still thought about Haggerty, who was waiting for her back home. She ended up opening up to the show’s host, Chris Harrison, about her problem. In hopes of helping Burnett figure out where her heart really was, Harrison surprised Burnett by having Haggerty make an appearance in paradise.

The moment Burnett laid eyes on Haggerty, she had the clarity she was looking for. She ended things with Peth and decided to stay in paradise and continue to foster her relationship with Haggerty.

Looking back now, Burnett recalls the fear she felt at showing her affection toward Haggerty while on air.