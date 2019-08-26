Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Haven’t Spoken Since Their Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s divorce could get messy. Reports are flying that there seem to be some hard feelings between the couple since their split.

According to The Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split earlier this month. Since that time, Cyrus has been spotted getting close to Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The two were even photographed kissing during a vacation to Lake Como.

Not long after the photos were released, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus. Although the pair had been dating off and on for nearly 10 years, they were only married for eight months before calling it quits.

Now, insiders are claiming that Miley and Liam haven’t even spoken to one another following their split and that they are acting like complete strangers towards each other.

“They have not had a lot of communication. There is nothing to say,” the source said, adding that Hemsworth simply wants to put the failed relationship behind him and move forward with his life.

“Liam is just so done with it. There is no turning back and he knows he wants to move on,” said the insider.

Currently, Liam Hemsworth is said to be living back in his home country of Australia, where he’s been getting away from the Hollywood scene and all of Miley Cyrus’ friends.

Following the announcement of their split, the couple released a statement about the end of their marriage, claiming that they both needed to focus on themselves and their careers following a period of change.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy,” the statement read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley and Liam began dating after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2010. The pair got engaged in 2012 but split just one year later.

By 2015, they had gotten back together and eventually became engaged again, living together in their Malibu mansion until 2018 when the home was destroyed in a devastating wildfire. Just weeks after the fire the pair tied the knot at their home in Tennessee surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

Both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have stayed fairly quiet on their split and will likely continue to do so in the future.