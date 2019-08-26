Emily Ratajkowski Spills Out Of Neon Plunge Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be constantly working on releasing new products through her Inamorata Woman line. While she started off with just swimsuits, her latest additions include button-up shirts and bodysuits.

And now, she unveiled a new item that might be hitting the store in the near future.

In a new Instagram photo, Emily posed in a neon green swimsuit. It had a major plunge neckline, along with a small cut in the front for the bottoms. The swimsuit only covered her curves from the front, which left the sides of her chest exposed.

The model wore the swimsuit with a pair of shorts. The shorts were light yellow and featured what looks like snakeskin-print. Ratajkowski wore the shorts on her waist, which she tightened with a white tie.

Emily asked her fans what they thought about the colors in her ensemble, and many people responded with their opinions.

“Nice. Protect the forests,” said a fan.

“Emily, you could wear a glad trash bag and still look hot,” said another fan.

Others were a little more critical of the look.

“It looks like typical dad’s shorts,” noted a follower.

“That look bearly makes it on u..so to is mere mortles its not happing,” joked another follower.

“That’s a no from me dawg…… but u look incredible and it somehow looks good on u,” said a fan.

But that’s not to say that everyone was hating on the look.

“I love your collection,” said a fan.

“I love it. Looks like my colors,” said another fan.

“I think we love it and need those shorts stat,” expressed a follower.

“Actually make shorts pls!!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

Others sounded like they had requests for Emily.

“Wished I can fit in one of those swimsuits!” said a fan, whose size may not be available at the time.

“Please do some warmer clothing for fall/winter,” added another fan.

Loading...

It’s also worth mentioning that Emily posed in front of wooden doors for the shot. She placed her hands in her pockets and smiled with her lips closed.

Emrata also wore her hair down in a middle part and accessorized with a circular, pendant necklace. Her makeup consisted of lip liner, which made her lips stand out, along with mascara.

The model popped her right hip slightly for the shot.

So far, the image has been liked over 13,000 times.

Fans can hope for more updates on the shorts. And if she does release them, it’s also likely that they’ll be available in various colors and prints that already exist from her swimwear line.