Rachel Cook Puts Toned Bikini Bod On Display In New Insta Pic

Rachel Cook shared a brand new bikini pic today. Although it’s only been posted for 20 minutes, it’s received over 15,000 likes so far.

The photo showed Rachel standing on a rocky shore of a river. She faced the camera directly, and placed her arms in front of her forehead.

Her swimsuit was red and black. The top had a basic cut, similar to a sports bra. The top half was red, while the bottom half was black. Her bikini bottoms were black, with a red strap. The straps had silver hardware on the sides.

Cook wore her hair down in the shot, although most of it was obscured since she wore it behind her shoulders. Her face was also somewhat left in the shadows, but it was possible to see that she pursed her lips slightly.

The model kept things simple with no necklace or bracelet, but wore a ring on her right hand.

Cook’s fans left plenty of nice compliments for the model.

“Beautiful scenery,” said a fan simply.

“Ok, now you are my favorites model ever!” exclaimed another fan.

Many of Rachel’s fans commented on her captions.

“If this is an SNL reference then ily more now,” stated a follower.

“Well, you had been living out of a van recently, right? You look amazing btw, Miss,” added another follower.

The fans that make jokes about the van may have also noticed her second-newest post. The photo showed Rachel posing by a van, as she mentioned that she was off on a road trip.

Meanwhile, other fans focused on Rachel’s good looks.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and have such a rock solid body!” said an Instagram user.

“Your signature pose haha,” noted a fan.

In addition, Rachel received many messages that complimented her toned bod. Thanks to the model’s pose, her sculpted figure was on full display.

“I still think you’re the most beautiful woman on earth. Just stunning,” said a fan.

Loading...

“You look absolutely gorgeous and have such a rock solid body!” said another fan.

“What kind of anatomical perfection are you @rachelc00k!???” gushed a follower.

“I love your body type and I salute and respect the gym work you put in,” said another follower.

For now, fans can hope for more photos from the road trip. As mentioned previously, Rachel’s prior update showed her next to a van. She was seen pumping gas, and the geotag revealed she was in Washington. The model looked casual yet chic, sporting black leggings and a simple, gray t-shirt.

This photo received over 93,000 likes.