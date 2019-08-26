Anne De Paula Gets Drenched In A Hot Girl Summer Pic

Anne De Paula shared a brand new bikini pic earlier today, and it seemed to embody everything that represents hot girl summer.

The update has received over 7,500 likes so far.

The photo showed Anne standing under an outdoor shower head as the water cascaded down onto her body. She grabbed onto the fence in front of her, as she tilted her head back slightly and closed her eyes for the shot.

De Paula rocked a red bikini in the photo, while she wore her long hair down and behind her shoulders. The model was also spotted with her eyes closed as she pursed her lips.

Many of Anne’s fans left comments referring to her boyfriend, Joel Embiid.

“Joel is a lucky man,” said a fan.

“JO JO LUCKY. U A WHOLE DIME,” said another fan.

“Where’s the Joel Embiid comment?” wondered a follower.

“Make sure Embiid isn’t eating chick fill a and is washing his hands,” said another follower.

Fans got absolute confirmation of Anne’s relationship with Joel in mid-July when she shared a series of photos that showed them enjoying a vacation together. They traveled to the Maldives and the Great Wall of China.

In addition to the comments about Joel, there were fans that referred to her work with Sports Illustrated.

“This is super hot! You’re so stunning!! I’m really hoping to see you make it big with @si_swimsuit 2020! So excited,” said a fan.

“You just ooze sex appeal with elegance!! I’m really hoping that you get the SI cover soon!” exclaimed another fan.

In addition, there were many fans that left comments that were short but sweet.

“So beautiful,” said a fan.

“You looking nice,” said a follower.

Loading...

“Yesss bb,” gushed an Instagram user.

“Nice shot!” exclaimed a follower.

This was the first update that Anne has posted in a while. But in early August, she shared a photo of herself wearing an elegant, white dress. She posed with her back facing the camera, as she showed off the large cutout on the back. There were tons of beaded embellishments throughout, while the dress hugged all of her curves.

At the same time, the model hugged herself with her right hand and rocked a white manicure. Her makeup consisted of pink lipstick, heavy eyeliner on both the top and lower lids, along with metallic eyeshadow.

De Paula smiled slightly, as she looked to her left. She also played with her hair with her left hand.