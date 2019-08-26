Kourtney Kardashian Is Unrecognizable With No Makeup & Baggy Sweats

Kourtney Kardashian fans are used to seeing her in full glam with lots of makeup and wearing either skintight outfits, or bikinis on the beach. However, over the weekend, the reality star donned a much different look.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi as she spent a quiet, relaxing day in Los Angeles with some friends.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was snapped wearing a bright, white crew-neck sweatshirt which hid her tiny waist and cleavage. She also rocked some baggy, black sweatpants, keeping her curvy booty and lean legs tucked away from prying eyes.

The mother-of-three had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in soft, natural-looking waves that fell around her shoulders and cascaded down her back.

Kourtney also sported a minimal makeup look, rocking a fresh face, darkened eyebrows, and nude lips for the outing. Kardashian accessorized her look with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses, and a pair of crisp white sneakers on her feet.

Kourt held a bottle of water in her hand, along with her car keys and her phone. Kardashian’s pal also wore a white top and black pants, and carried a white mug in her hand as they happily took a stroll together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s relaxing weekend came as her ex, Scott Disick, was returning home from Las Vegas, where he went to celebrate his girlfriend Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday.

Loading...

As many fans know, Scott and Sofia have been dating for about two years, and Disick has completely turned his life around in that time. Sources tell Hollywood Life that while Kardashian is proud of her former boyfriend, she can’t help but wish he would have changed while they were still together.

“Kourtney couldn’t be more proud of how far Scott has come and how much he’s matured these past few years. He really has stepped up and been the man she’s always known he could be. But a part of her feels it’s bittersweet because she struggled with his partying ways in the past while they were together and it was a challenge experiencing that side of him while they were together,” an insider revealed to the outlet.

“It would have been nice to enjoy this new and improved side of Scott while they were still a couple,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s stylish looks by following her on Instagram.