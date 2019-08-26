Chanel West Coast Locks Down Instagram In Emerald Satin Lingerie, Cowboy Boots & Fluorescent Cacti

Chanel West Coast has a grip on social media for a reason: the “Sharon Stoned” rapper constantly keeps fans glued to their screens with her seemingly-never-ending carousel of eye-popping looks and penchant for all things colorful.

Earlier today, Chanel updated her account. Fans were greeted with a major green theme – with the color manifesting from the rapper’s wardrobe to her surrounds, it looked like the Ridiculousness star had put a lot of thought into her photoshoot.

Chanel’s photos showed her shot in a bright room with lime green walls, forest-green couches, and an eye-catching fluorescent cacti behind her. Likewise channeling the palette were a standalone lamp and an old-fashioned rotary phone. With greens galore from the setting, it seemed fitting that Chanel herself come clad in the color. The rapper definitely delivered on that front. Chanel was seen flaunting her curves in a satin emerald-green bra with a matching pair of shorts, with silver tassel details from a belt adding extra flourishes. The 30-year-old was also seen rocking a pair of silver cowboy boots, with the metallic finish on them adding plenty more effect.

Unsurprisingly, Chanel’s eyeshadow was also green. The rapper was sporting somewhat of a pin-up look with tight and platinum-blonde curls around her shoulders, with long eyelashes, bold-red lips, and rouge enhancing the whole thing.

Instagram is shook. The update has racked up over 14,700 likes within just 90 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 219 fans into the post’s comments section. Given that Chanel has just released her new “I Be Like” track – and the post came as a promo for it – many comments saw fans pumped at the new release. That said, a significant chunk of comments singled out today’s look. In short, Instagram was digging it.

Chanel seems to have rocked every look under the sun this year. The rapper’s “Sharon Stoned” track brought out dominatrix vibes from a black leather corset offset by bold-red walls and Chanel’s peroxide-blonde hair. The change from dominatrix to Western was swift though, with “Old Fashioned” bringing out old saloon settings, frayed cowgirl outfits, and Chanel rocking a redheaded look. Of course, the rapper has taken time out from her promo to rock her own fun styles, with fans seeing the star opt for icy-blue hair this summer.

Things are definitely looking up for Chanel. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram account – it’s already followed by celebrities including Madison Beer, Bella Thorne, plus Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.