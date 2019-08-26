Jennifer Lopez Exposes Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny White Crop Top & Ripped Pants

Jennifer Lopez thrilled her fans this weekend when she stepped out in a bell-baring ensemble for a date night with her future husband, Alex Rodriguez.

According to The Daily Mail, JLo and A-Rod were spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday night as they headed out for a romantic dinner date.

Lopez stunned in a white, long-sleeved crop top, which flaunted her impressive abs, flat tummy, and ample bust. The singer/actress added a pair of matching white, drawstring pants, which had holes in the knees.

The baggy bottoms showed off Jennifer’s tiny waist and curvy backside as she added a pair of bright, white sneakers to complete the look.

The Hustlers star wore her shoulder-length, sandy brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell around her chin and shoulders.

Lopez also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink color on her lips. JLo accessorized the look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a black leather handbag.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez wore a pair of jeans with a black, short-sleeved t-shirt and some black and white Nike sneakers. Like, Lopez he also wore a pair of dark sunglasses, as well as a watch on his wrist.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged earlier this year on the beach during a lavish vacation. Now, the couple are in the process of planning their wedding.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider told Life & Style.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang,” another insider added.

The marriage will be the fourth for JLO, who has previously been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Mark Anthony. She was also engaged to actor Ben Affleck, but the pair never made it down the aisle.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez’s life by following the singer on her social media accounts.