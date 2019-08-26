’90 Day Fiancé’: Caesar And Maria’s Relationship Possibly Staged For Television

The third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Caesar Mack, a 46-year-old nail technician living in Jacksonville, North Carolina. During the season’s first episode, Caesar explained that he had found his soulmate in Maria, a woman living in the Ukraine, who he had yet to meet. As the season went on, fans watched as Caesar tried to organize a trip to see his paramour, but Maria seemed reluctant and offered constant excuses.

Caesar revealed that he has sent Maria over $40,000, including $2,000 to purchase a plane ticket to meet him in Mexico. The Ukrainian woman admitted she received the money, but made no attempts to purchase the ticket. Later in the season, Caesar purchased an engagement ring for the woman and fans immediately became concerned that Maria could be a catfish, according to a report from Pop Culture.

In addition to the catfish rumors, there has also been speculation that the couple broke up before or immediately after the filming on the TLC series began, and that the storyline was “made up by producers” and partly scripted, according to a Reddit post discovered by Starcasm.

The Reddit user shared several comments about Caesar and his relationship with Maria, then later updated the post to include the following.

“Edited to say for his NDA sake – ‘I hearrrrrd, ALLEGEDLY….’ I mean, clearly we cant PROVE he told me any of this!” they posted.

The user went on to claim it was Caesar’s desire to be a part of the show in order to “build up a film roll” for his acting career. The reality personality said he thought of the opportunity as an acting gig and he was only being paid about $1,200 per episode, which is similar to what other cast members have said, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The user also said Caesar hasn’t sent Maria over $40,000, and insists the amount he actually sent was “way less.”

These claims have not been verified, but while on the series, Caesar’s friends and clients have all warned him about the possibility of being catfished. Several fans have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the situation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Caesar unicorns aren’t real and neither is your relationship with Maria. She is scamming you and $40k is a really expensive scam. I feel bad for you,” one user tweeted, while others questioned the story’s authenticity.

Caesar’s story has to be fake….no one is this stupid #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/bEVkaRGWd0 — U_better_know_it (@lmcgee0004) August 24, 2019

I'm starting to think Caesar is a paid actor. If not, he's just the dumbest dude on the planet.#90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/ZMOAfx7dhG — Eminem 720 (@michelledyan) August 19, 2019

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays.