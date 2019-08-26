Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Cleavage And Abs In Sparkly Bikini Top

Australian social media superstar Tammy Hembrow gave her fans an eyeful on Instagram on Sunday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a sparkly bikini top and baggy grey pants. She accessorized the look with some layered silver chains and a matching purse.

The photo got over 210,000 likes and more than 650 comments. Many of the comments gushed over her look.

“Shine baby,” wrote her older sister Emilee Hembrow.

“Pretty babe,” commented fitness model Dolly Castro.

In the caption, Tammy indicated that she was in New York for the MTV Video Music Awards and that she’ll be taking over MTV Australia’s Instagram page.

According to the caption, the top is by British designer Nikita Karizma. The brand’s Instagram page reveals that her designs have been featured in singer Norman’s “Motivation” video. Tammy appears to be wearing their “Giselle Crystal Bra” in her latest Instagram photo and it retails for £49.00 or $60 on the company’s website. It’s made from satin and is embellished with rhinestones. The product description states that the top has been worn by celebrities like Perrie Edwards, Jenna Dewan, and Nicki Minaj among others. It also looks like Nicki wore it during her appearance in the “Big Bank” video.

The pants that Tammy is wearing in the photo is by Nikita Karizma too. It seems that she’s rocking the designer’s “Marina Denim Crystal Fringe Trousers.” On the website, these retail for £79.00 which is about $100. They also sell a similar pair of baggy trousers called the “Valley Denim Jean Sweat Tracksuit Trousers” which cost £89.00 or about $110.

While Nikita Karizma’s pieces are relatively affordable, you’ll have to fork out much more if you want to get the silver purse Tammy is holding.

The bag is by Area, a fashion brand based in New York and it costs $995. According to their website, the design is called the “Mini Regina Bag” and it’s made from patent calf leather, features palladium brass hardware and a crossbody chain. Its design was inspired by an inflated balloon which explains its shape.

Area’s designs have been worn by Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner and former First Lady Michelle Obama so Tammy is in good company.

A photo on MTV Australia’s Instagram page reveals that Tammy Hembrow wore her outfit to a VMAs pre-party. In another post, they also describe her as their “celebrity correspondent,” so fans may see her interviewing some of the artists who’ll be attending the show.