Christie Brinkley’s 21-Year-Old Daughter Sailor Sizzles In String Bikini & Daisy Dukes

Christie Brinkley may have decades of beauty headlines under her belt, but it looks like the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum has passed her genes on to her children. The 65-year-old has taken to Instagram with a collage showing all three of her kids, although fans of 21-year-old daughter Sailor likely made a beeline for the lower left-hand side of the image. Sailor definitely seemed to be proving that she can rock a bikini just like her mother did decades ago.

Christie’s photo showed children Sailor, Jack, and Alexa. While some photos showed all three siblings in affectionate moments, others took a solo route featuring Sailor – in fact, two out of the four photos shared seemed to have singled Sailor out. While one merely showed Sailor’s hidden face behind a ping-pong bat in what was ultimately an artsy shot, another showed the star’s daughter in a more traditional way. Here, Sailor was sizzling in a string halterneck bikini that was a copper shade, with a pair of cute summery Daisy Dukes which complimented the swimwear perfectly.

This girl was definitely proving a knockout. With long legs, a slender waist, and curves that seem to be in all the right places, Sailor appears to have inherited her mother’s legendary frame. Given that Sailor appeared to be running with a ball, this stunner also seems to be a sporty girl.

Christie’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 3,400 likes in the space of five hours. While the number may not seem as impressive when compared to the millions of likes that the Kardashian-Jenners can clock, but it’s worth remembering that Christie boasts a lower following of 524,000 Instagram followers. Sailor, meanwhile, appears to have a following that’s on the uptick. The Sailor Shoots CEO has 150,000 followers.

It looks like Christie has passed on some wise words to her daughter. Speaking to Closer Weekly, Sailor revealed the top tips her mother has given her with regards to confidence.

Loading...

“She’s mostly just told me to smile — that’s like her No. 1 advice, especially for confidence — to, you know, ‘smile and you’ll feel it.’ I honestly believe that too… if you just put a smile on your face and put your best foot forward, it’s easier. It’s easier to get through all of the bad stuff.”

Sailor does already appear to have a bit of a celebrity following. Her account is followed by singer Madison Beer, actress Kate Upton, plus supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin. Of course, Christie follows her daughter’s account as well.