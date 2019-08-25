The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Be Returning Earlier Than Ever This Year

Fans of this infamous fall beverage can enjoy it at their local Starbucks as early as August 27.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is arguably one of the most famous drinks that popular coffee chain Starbucks offers. Over the past couple years especially, it’s gotten a lot of attention on social media as one of the primary staples of the fall season. It may be relatively expensive and packed with calories, but the combination of sweet and spicy flavors it offers seems to be irresistible for coffee lovers. Starbucks has officially announced the date that the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be released this year and it’s a lot sooner than most probably think, according to Today.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is notoriously a fall beverage. Even though the first day of fall isn’t until September 23 in the northern hemisphere, fans of this famous drink will be able to enjoy it well before the fall season officially begins. Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever before. Fans can order the drink as early as August 27, just six days before Labor Day.

The coffee chain first officially announced the date of the release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte in a private Facebook group entitled the Leaf Rakers Society. This group, believe it or not, is solely dedicated to everything fall. There is reportedly quite a few Pumpkin Spice Latte fans among the group’s 30,000 members. In order to figure out the release date of the fall beverage, fans had to solve a creative puzzle posted by the coffee chain.

Not everyone is on board with rushing things when it comes to celebrating the start of the fall season. Many American’s are hoping to enjoy the last few dwindling weeks of summer before talking about pumpkin anyway. The Today Show’s morning crew all agreed that it seems a bit soon to be releasing Starbucks’ fall beverages.

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back On August 27 — Earlier Than Ever https://t.co/a565jqFaOD — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 21, 2019

“At least wait for September! August is not fall for anyone,” said Dylan Dreyer. Dreyer pointed out that if summer fruits such as blueberries can still be found fresh at your local supermarket, it’s just too soon to be talking about fall.

“I guess it’s back to school. You go back to school, you get your Pumpkin Spice Latte, I guess?” joked Dreyer’s co-host Sheinelle Jones.

“Everyone’s just trying to kill summer!” fellow co-host Craig Melvin agreed.

The consensus of the Today Show cast seems to be that no one is actually against Starbucks’ famous fall beverages. However, they would like to wait until the Fall season actually begins before they enjoy them.