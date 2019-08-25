Hannah Brown Flaunts Her Perfect Bikini Body, Embraces Lizzo As ‘Bachelorette’ Shifts Focus To ‘DWTS’

Hannah Brown is showing off her figure, her confidence, and her sense of humor in her latest Instagram post. The Alabama native didn’t find lasting love via The Bachelorette, but she has moved to Los Angeles and is getting ready to strut her stuff on Dancing with the Stars. By the looks of this latest post, she’s doing her best to prepare for the challenges ahead.

The fun, short video clip features The Bachelorette Hannah wearing a blue bikini while dancing around on the beach. Fans have already seen this bikini and beach setting before, but the context is a bit different this time.

In the video clip that Hannah shared via Instagram on Saturday, her good friend Katie Morton set the video to a Lizzo song and now The Bachelorette joked that her dream of being in a Lizzo music video has come true.

Fans know Katie from the current season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she’s in a romance with veteran contestant Chris Bukowski. Katie also was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor last winter, which is where she connected with Hannah.

It seems that Katie took the fun clip of Hannah’s and set it to the Lizzo song “Good as H*ll” and fans cannot get enough of it. As The Inquisitr recently noted, The Bachelorette has made a few references in recent social media posts to her love for Lizzo. Brown has been especially enamored with the singer’s song “Truth Hurts,” and this new combination seems to be fantastic.

Brown also joked about whether this counted as dance practice, as she has intense rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars beginning soon. It’s not known yet which pro she will be with this fall for DWTS, or whether she might manage to snag a Lizzo song for one of her numbers. Fans should at least get scoop regarding Hannah’s partner soon though.

The Bachelorette star has built a following of 2.3 million fans on Instagram and they went wild for this fun video. It had not been posted for a full 24 hours yet as of this writing, but it already had more than 1.4 million views.

Loading...

In addition to that, about 2,800 people commented on Hannah’s post and it apparently raked in more than 260,000 likes. Brown has joked in recent weeks about having to start working out again after a long hiatus during filming and promotional work, but she certainly doesn’t look as if she needs to worry about enhancing her bikini body.

Both in this new Instagram clip and the previous post with this same bikini, as noted via The Inquisitr, Hannah Brown looks absolutely fabulous, fit, and ready for fun. The Bachelorette may not have turned out how she had hoped, but Hannah looks ready and excited for Dancing with the Stars and fans are anxious to check out the new season.