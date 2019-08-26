‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice, 47, Spills Out Of Tiny Checkered Bikini

Teresa Giudice is enjoying some time away in Greece.

Teresa Giudice is getting some end of the summer fun in as she enjoys a vacation on the Greek Island of Mykonos. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star put her physique in full display in a barely-there bikini that shows off her well-toned body.

Giudice, 47, rocked her black-and-white checkered swimwear as she sunbathed with friends on the beach and walked around the lavish hotel that she was staying at. As seen in photos revealed by the Daily Mail, the plunging bikini top barely covered her assets, while the tiny bottoms revealed plenty of tanned skin and her perky booty. She threw on a magazine printed cover-up over her swimsuit at one point as she strolled around the beach. She seems to have defied her age in her tiny bikini.

The mom-of-four was also seen wearing a pair of white lacy pants that she wore very low, barely covering her hips, as she talked to someone on her phone. Her long brunette locks consisted of soft curls that draped down her back. She had her nails done up perfectly, as always, and was seen with a full face of smoky makeup. She appeared to be relaxed, laughing, and enjoying her time away.

Teresa Giudice has four kids, Gia, 18, who just graduated from high school, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana 10. Husband, Joe Giudice, will seemingly be deported when he is released after serving his three-year sentence for bankruptcy fraud. He did not become a U.S. citizen, therefore he will be forced to head back to his home country of Italy. He filed an appeal to remain in the U.S. after he is released, but that was denied in April.

His family is still fighting to keep him in the states, but as Radar Online reported, Teresa indicated that she will be filing for divorce if he gets sent back. She is not willing to move herself and her kids to Italy. In the meantime, the Bravo star is living it up with friends, relaxing and having a good time.

Earlier this summer, Giudice was linked to someone other than her imprisoned husband. She was seen with 26-year-old Blake Schreck. They have been seen several times together since the beginning of the year.

Real Housewives of New Jersey will begin season 10 later on this year. There is always plenty of drama to be seen on the reality show and this season will prove to be just as dramatic as previous seasons.