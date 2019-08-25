Kelly Ripa Stuns In Acid-Wash Jeans For Rare Selfie With 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola

Kelly Ripa is making headlines right now. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has reached the college send-off phase of her life with daughter Lola Grace Consuelos. The 18-year-old is all set to kick off her studies, with Kelly herself appearing to experience the usual reaction. So far, fans have been seeing Kelly happy for her daughter, but the star has admitted to an “empty nest,” per The Inquisitr.

Lola may not be traveling far for her studies – she’s staying in New York City – but the dorm setting will see this celebrity teen no longer living under the Ripa roof.

Earlier today, Kelly took to her Instagram stories with a rare selfie of herself and Lola. Followers of Kelly’s social media will be aware of just how big a deal Lola made over letting her mother post prom photos of her earlier this year. While Lola has slowly been appearing on her mother’s feed with more photos, they’re still a pretty rare deal. As to selfies of the pair together, they’re virtually non-existent.

Kelly’s photo today showed her posing with Lola in front of a mirror. Kelly was seen on the left, with her only daughter holding the smartphone and standing on the right. Kelly was looking stunning in a pair of acid-wash jeans paired with a simple black t-shirt. While the 48-year-old was pulling a somber face and somewhat hiding behind shades, Lola was delivering a smile. This beautiful girl was rocking a white top with black pants – clearly, Lola isn’t a fussy girl.

Kelly used some amusing text to accompany the image.

“Literally, like bye ma,” she wrote.

Loading...

Kelly doesn’t seem to be the only celebrity who has experienced the bittersweet college sendoff this summer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna appears to have gone through the same thing recently with daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin. While Amelia was flown out thousands of miles from California to NYC, Kelly’s daughter will be much closer to home.

The buzz around Lola seems pretty intense these days. Fans go a little nuts every time this teenager appears on her mother’s social media, with Lola’s private edge making the hunt for photos of her even harder. Lola’s Instagram account is on somewhat of a lockdown, with fans needing to follow it to view any content. Lola does, however, pop her head into the comments section of her mother’s account from time to time. The Inquisitr reported a fun interaction between Kelly and Lola just recently.