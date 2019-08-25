Hannah Palmer Spills Out Of Hot-Pink Bikini As She Goes Full ‘Sk8er Girl’ For Bang Energy

Maxim model Hannah Palmer is setting Instagram on fire with a new video she just posted. This is a promotional bit for Bang Energy and the sexy, wild clip is already well on its way to going viral.

Fans of the Arizona native are never surprised to see Palmer in a skimpy bikini. However, Hannah kicks it up a notch by incorporating a pair of roller skates for this one as she prances around and gives her many followers an eyeful.

Palmer is wearing a frilly, pink thong bikini while she skates and poses in this sexy clip. The bikini top gives Hannah the opportunity to flaunt plenty of her cleavage and her pert booty is perfectly showcased with the flattering cut of the bottoms.

The 21-year-old Maxim bombshell smiles as she bounces, twirls, and poses, surely knowing the type of reaction this short video clip is going to generate among her fan base. Palmer expertly manages to showcase every angle of her killer physique, sometimes tugging at the bikini bottoms to add an extra bit of tease.

Hannah decided to keep the rest of her look simple in this video. She is fairly fresh-faced and accessory-free and Palmer is wearing her blonde hair in loose waves that blow casually in the wind as she prances around.

Palmer has nearly 850,000 people following her every move on Instagram and they pounce on everything she shares. Within a matter of minutes, tens of thousands of fans had already viewed this sultry peek at Hannah and her “sk8er girl” persona.

Dozens of Hannah’s Instagram followers commented on this Bang Energy promotional video right away as well. Some social media influencers get a fair amount of grief from their fans for doing these kinds of campy videos. For Palmer, however, it seems that her thousands of fans are happy to sit back and enjoy them.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Palmer was an esthetician before trying to land a Maxim gig last year. She placed 34th in the 2018 cover girl contest for the Southwest region and she has been building up a solid Instagram profile ever since then.

The blonde bombshell seems to be having a great time with what she’s doing right now and it doesn’t look as if Hannah Palmer’s fans ever tire of her busty bikini shots. The Maxim hottie has been known to promote some other brands on Instagram as well and her followers would say she’s got the perfect figure for drawing people in and keeping their attention.