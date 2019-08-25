Watch Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Tennessee Titans Stream Live: Start Time, NFL Preseason Week 3 Finale, Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers get another chance to adapt to life without two of their biggest stars, while former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill could see action for the Tennessee Titans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, at least if preseason NFL results are any indication, are already adjusting comfortably to life without superstar running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, who are now plying their trades with the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders respectively. The Steelers have already beaten the team with the best record in the AFC last season, the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now the Steel Curtain faces the Tennessee Titans, a team that looks to take a new offensive approach after promoting tight ends coach Arthur Smith to the offensive coordinator’s job, as The Tennessean reported. The results will be on display in the Sunday Night Football game that will stream live from Music City.

To find out how to watch a free live video stream of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans NFL preseason Week 3 finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at the 69,143-seat Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, August 25. That start time will be 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Steelers-Titans preseason game kicks off at 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Monday, August 26. Down under, in Australia, the game gets underway at 10 a.m. on Monday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 8 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 9 a.m. Japan Time on Monday morning.

Smith will immediately get a crash course in countering the blitz, as the Steelers defense has already run the blitz a whopping 69 times in two preseason games, according to PFF statistics. No other team has blitzed more than 37 times so far this preseason.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to see playing time, after running three sequences against the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last week, leaving with an 8-0 lead over the Pats, who later went on to win the game 22-17, as Titans Online reported. But former Miami Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill should see most of the snaps in the Sunday night game, in his new role as Mariota’s backup.

Former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (l) is now in Tennessee backing up starter Marcus Mariota (r). Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

To watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans NFL preseason Week 3 Sunday Night Football game stream live online from Nashville, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams live on set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Pittsburgh-Tennessee showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the NBC Sunday Night Football preseason game live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to log in to live video of Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans preseason Week 3 clash streaming live for free.

NFL Game Pass offers a free trial period to watch a live online stream of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans preseason NFL contest. The service provides livestream video of all NFL preseason games, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season, and is available in the United States and numerous other countries. For a full list of all countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.

NFL Game Pass charges a $99 fee, but also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can check out the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans and many of the NFL preseason Week 4 matchups at no charge.