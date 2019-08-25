Joe Biden Adviser Symone Sanders Says Climate Debate Is ‘Dangerous Territory’

Per CNN, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted down a resolution to have single-issue debates amongst candidates in a 222-137 vote. One such debate would likely have focused on climate change, and the move has drawn criticism from Democratic candidates that believe the health of the planet should be given more time in the public eye.

Paste Magazine reports that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s senior adviser, Symone D. Sanders, spoke out against the prospect of a climate debate and suggested that it wasn’t ideal in the middle of the primary process.

“That’s a debate we should have had last summer,” she said. “That’s not a feasible conversation to have this summer as we are…a third of the way through the Democratic primary process.”

Conversely, Truthout reports that Bernie Sanders’ campaign has called upon voters to unite against the DNC and demand a climate debate.

“I’m very disappointed that they voted that down within the DNC,” said Nina Turner, national co-chair for the Sanders campaign. “It makes no sense. And to me it’s just another example of going along to get along. What’s the fear of having a forum that deals with the climate? It makes no sense to me.”

As of now, CNBC reports that 10 candidates have qualified for the fall Democratic presidential debates in September and October: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Sen. Kamala Harris; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke; former HUD Secretary Julian Castro; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and businessman Andrew Yang.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Eric Swalwell former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Seth Moulton, and former Sen. Mike Gravel have suspended their campaigns.

Democratic National Committee votes against allowing 2020 candidates to participate in a climate change debate https://t.co/pwXz46v7V7 pic.twitter.com/7uqNcjv43u — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 24, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, CNN will be hosting a town hall on climate change that will give candidates a chance to speak about their plans to address the issue. The event will feature Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Sanders, Warren, and Yang.

Loading...

During the last presidential debates, Yang took heat for his comments on climate change.

“We are too late,” he said. “We are 10 years too late.”

Although Yang said the U.S. must still invest in efforts to combat climate change, he suggested that people begin moving to higher ground.

Nextshark reports that NASA oceanographer Josh Willis believes Yang is right. He claims that there is enough ice in Greenland to increase sea levels by 7.5 meters (25 feet), which he said would be “devastating” to coastlines around the world. He added that retreating from the coastline is a plan that needs to start now.