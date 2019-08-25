‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Christian Estrada Says He May Sue Jordan Kimball And ABC Over Brawl That Got Him Booted

The reality star also challenged his Bachelor Nation nemesis to a fight ahead of the Season 6 reunion.

Christian Estrada’s time on Bachelor in Paradise was short-lived due to a violent fistfight, and now he’s considering legal action against ABC and the castmate who came at him on the beaches of Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico.

Estrada and Jordan Kimball got into a heated beach brawl on last week’s episode on the ABC dating show. The fistfight occurred after Kimball pulled down a piñata Estrada had set up during his alone time with Nicole Lopez-Alvar. Bachelor in Paradise crew members intervened as both men threw punches, but Estrada broke free at one point to charge across the beach at Kimball.

In the end, both men were booted from the show, as host Chris Harrison explained to the rest of the cast, “We have a zero-tolerance policy.”

While Kimball later made light of the fight — according to E! News, the Wilhelmina model commented to a tweet by writing, “I’ve been wrestling alligators since the age of 3” — Estrada is not laughing. In a new interview on the Domenick Nati Show, Estrada revealed he is “thinking about” suing Kimball and ABC over the brawl, People reports.

In the interview, Estrada admitted that while he had “beef” with Kimball prior to filming the summertime show, he maintained he never actually hit his co-star. People notes that Kimball previously said he was acting in self-defense during the fight, but Estrada says it was Kimball who came at him and tried to body slam him.

Still, the booted Bachelor in Paradise star said he would be on board to go one-on-one with Kimball in a private brawl to settle the score once and for all.

“I’ll be honest, if I get a call back for the reunion, and Jordan tries to shake my hand, I won’t shake it until after we fight. No cameras, no security. Let’s go one-on-one, bro! You think you’re tough? I’m tougher than you! Anytime, bro. You can go to my gym and we can handle this. Boxing gloves, street fight, whatever Jordan wants.”

Tell Us: Who do you think would win? ????https://t.co/JYtepMdDD9 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 23, 2019

Estrada also revealed that he is considering legal action against his nemesis, as well as the network, boasting that his dad has been in touch with “the best lawyers in New York” who are looking at his case right now.

“There’s going to be consequences,” he added.

It’s no secret that Bachelor in Paradise producers go to extra lengths to get the cast to create drama, but there’s no indication Kimball was told to pull down the piñata.

Kimball took to Twitter to respond to Estrada’s challenge, which you can see below.

Homeboy wants a shot at the paradise belt — Jordan Kimball (@jordan__kimball) August 24, 2019

Never back down — Jordan Kimball (@jordan__kimball) August 24, 2019

You can hear Christian Estrada’s interview with Domenick Nati below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.