Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Her Amazing Booty In New Beach Snap

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto is well-known among her 1.4 million Instagram fans for her skin-baring pictures that she likes to show off all the time.

The model took to her Instagram account this weekend and wowed her fans with a new bikini snap, one that became a hit.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen lying on a sun lounger at a busy beach, soaking up the sun. According to the geotag, the model is currently enjoying a getaway in the Bahamas.

The model opted for a skimpy peach-colored bikini and lied on her stomach. As she extended her arms to click an up-close selfie, she also focused on her pert derriere which was clearly in view.

The 26-year-old model let her slightly-damp tresses down, opted for minimal makeup, and accessorized with magenta-colored shades to keep it stylish.

In the caption, she asked her fans about liking booty pics. The intelligently-crafted caption prompted fans to post numerous comments on the picture, where they openly expressed their desires in explicit terms.

Other fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the sheer display of skin and showered the model with compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by Instagram star Brittanya Razavi, Bruna Rangel Lima, Sara Dastjani, and Francia James, among others.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered about 55,000 likes and close to 700 comments.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Natalia is the sexiest woman alive, while another one opined that the model has the best booty in the world, one which doesn’t have any parallel.

“Can I be your oil person?” fellow model Bruna Rangel Lima commented on the snap.

“I thought this picture was a sunglasses pic….” a surprised fan wrote on the picture.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to praise the model.

“Lord youuuuu are so perfect, so gorgeous. Omg, [heart emoji] that shape of your booty [surprised emoji].”

Loading...

Prior to sharing the booty snap, Natalia dropped another sultry snap where she was featured wearing barely-there lingerie that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she showed off an excessive amount of skin to titillate her fans.

As expected, the picture has racked up 111,000 likes and close to 1,500 comments as of this writing, which shows how much fans loved the snap. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Natalia was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She later moved to the United States and studied business law at the University of Miami.

Per the piece, the model was previously in a relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving, which greatly added to her popularity on social media.