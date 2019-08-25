Kim Kardashian’s Bahamas Pics With Chicago Have Instagram Pointing Out The Very Adult Side To Her Caption

Kim Kardashian has posted some photos of herself with her youngest daughter Chicago. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram four days ago with a Bahamas snap including all four of her children, but she had yet to dedicate a post to 2018-born daughter Chicago West. This little stunner may be lower-profile than 6-year-old North, but it looks like Chicago has her fanbase.

Kim’s update today was definitely a stunning one. Four photos showed the 38-year-old enjoying one-on-one time with Chicago, with an ocean and beach setting reminding fans that this family travels in style. Kim was seen twinning with Chicago in matching metallic and silver swimsuits, with land photos also showing Chicago rocking a trendy sundress.

A simple caption from Kim mentioned herself and her daughter’s nickname. Chicago tends to roll with a shortened version of her name that fans of the family’s hit E! show will know is pronounced “shy.”

Comments quickly poured in. With more than 7,300 left in the space of five hours, it’s safe to say that Instagram noticed this update. The platform seemed to have noticed something else, though. Littered amid the thousands of comments were responses from Hispanic-speaking fans; it looks like Chicago’s nickname translates as something a little NSFW in Spanish.

“Evidently KK doesn’t speak Spanish…” one fan wrote with two alien emoji.

“Do you know what means ‘chichi’ in Spanish???????” another asked.

Those less familiar with the lingo may need to be informed: the Spanish word refers to breasts – something that one fan pointed out in a humorous, although perhaps slightly inappropriate response.

“Lol ‘chichi’ in spanish means bubbies, breasts…” they wrote.

“If only you knew what chi chi means in Spain…” another added.

Many other comments came in with what appeared to be the same agenda, although this update didn’t exclusively see the makeup mogul taught a little Spanish. By and large, fans were blown away by Chicago’s beauty – indeed, this munchkin is a total cutie-pie. Questions also came in over how to pronounce Chicago’s nickname, although a quick YouTube search of Kim and her daughter will show footage of the star explaining how it’s pronounced.

When it comes to having her fans stumped over baby names, Kim has definitely made headlines. Earlier this year, Kim and husband Kanye West’s fourth-born son caused some confusion over his Psalm name. Then again, with the offbeat streak seen with the couple’s other children North and Saint, fans were likely expecting a little shakeup in the baby name department.

Kim’s update proved hugely popular overall, though, racking up over 2.6 million likes in five hours. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.