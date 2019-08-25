The First Trailer For ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Is Here

The first official trailer for Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q is finally here, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The original series, which ran from 2004 to 2009, followed the lives of a close-knit group of lesbian, bisexual, gay, and transsexual characters as they navigate life, sex, love, relationships, career, and everything in-between. It starred Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter, Katherine Moennig as Shane McCutcheon, and Leisha Hailey as Alice Pieszecki, who will all be reprising their original roles, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

There will also be a host of new faces, including Arienne Mandi as Dani Nunez, Leo Sheng as Micah Lee, Jacqueline Toboni as Finley, Rosanny Zayas as Sophie Suarez, and Sepideh Moafi as Gigi.

The upcoming series will be penned by playwright and screenwriter Marja Lewis-Ryan, who will also executive produce alongside the creator of the original series, Ilene Chaiken. Beals, Moennig, and Hailey will also serve as executive producers on the project.

The trailer begins with Bette standing in front of a large crowd, announcing her desire to give back to the city of Los Angeles. It later cuts to show Shane setting off on a private plane and Alice standing on a set of what appears to be her own talk show. The trailer also reveals that Bette has seemingly moved on from her marriage to Tina, as she’s seen kissing a mystery woman on several occasions. The trailer also shows quick glimpses of the new characters, but does not offer additional details about them.

In the past, the show has been criticized for not being more inclusive within the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier this month, during the Television Critics Association Press Tour, the cast and crew addressed the changes fans can expect to see in the upcoming series.

“What I think what’s interesting about this show is that we’ve extended the discussion of sexuality and gender identity,” Beals said, according to a report from USA Today. “When we started the show, ‘non-binary’ was a mathematical term…now we’re able to talk about (it).”

“I am right there with the things that people are saying,” Lewis-Ryan added. “All we can do is do better. The time-specific decisions of the original are not the decisions I’m making right now. We’re making something that is of now, and for now.”

“I strongly stand on the side of inclusivity…we don’t have enough teammates to play a full game if we’re not all on the team.”

Season 1 of The L Word: Generation Q is expected to run for eight episodes, and will debut on Sunday, December 8, 2019, on Showtime.