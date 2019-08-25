Awkward Photos Show Donald Trump Puckering Lips To Plant Kiss On German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Donald Trump had some awkward moments as he greeted two women at the G7 Summit with kisses.

The G7 summit in France was an eventful one for Donald Trump, who at one point appeared to waffle on his commitment to his trade war with China, as The Inquisitr reported.

Trump’s aides also reportedly complained that the summit’s host, French President Emmanuel Macron, directed the focus of the summit toward what they called “niche issues,” according to a report by The Hill. Those supposed “niche” issues included climate change and income and gender inequality, according to the report — issues Trump was not interested in discussing.

But even as reports of disagreements between Trump and the other G7 world leaders continued to leak to the press, Trump claimed that everything at the major summit meeting was fine, according to USA Today.

“From the moment we got here, we’ve been treated beautifully,” Trump told reporters, according to the USA Today report.

But Trump also admitted, according to USA Today, that he had not signed on to a statement that would be transmitted too the government of Iran, reportedly signed by the other six leaders.

The G7 had its lighter moments as well — with Britain’s conservative Daily Mail newspaper choosing to draw attention to a pair of awkward moments in which Trump greeted German Chancellor Angela Merkel with a kiss — and received a kiss, while visibly “puckering up,” from French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Merkel was the only woman among the seven world leaders gathered at the summit. Last year’s G7 summit also included United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May. But May was forced to step down over her handling of the U.K.’s upcoming “Brexit” withdrawal from the European Union. She was replaced by new U.K. Conservative party leader Boris Johnson, a close confidant of Trump. Johnson was forced to “navigate divided priorities” between the European leaders and Trump, as The Atlantic reported.

But the Daily Mail focused on the wives of two of the G7 leaders, Trump and Macron, noting that Trump’s wife Melania “looked ravishing in red” as she went in for a kiss with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

There was one world leader missing from the summit, whose absence appears to be felt sorely by Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump earlier in the week declared that he wanted to see Russian President Vladimir Putin return to the G7, falsely claiming that Russia was expelled from the group in 2014 because President Barack Obama was angry over being “outsmarted” by Putin.

In fact, Russia was expelled due to Putin’s illegal annexation of the Crimea territory from Ukraine. Trump, however, said that he may invite Putin to the 2020 G7 summit, according to the New York Post. That edition of the G7 summit will be hosted by the United States.