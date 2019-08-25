Missy Elliott, Ella Mai, Kehlani & More Remember Aaliyah On The 18th Anniversary Of The Singer’s Death

Several artists took time to remember R&B singer Aaliyah 18 years after her tragic death.

The “Try Again” artist was remembered on Sunday by both fans of her work and those who knew and worked with her. People reports that Missy Elliott, one of Aaliyah’s closest friends and music producer, spearheaded the social media tributes. The rapper shared on Twitter a photo of Aaliyah and the contributions she made to the music world while she was alive and after her death in 2001.

“Aaliyah it’s been 18 years now but your STYLE & MUSIC still continues to IMPACT all the generations behind you!” Elliott tweeted. “May you rest In paradise in PEACE You will NEVER be forgotten so MANY LOVE you Babygirl WE ALL MISS YOU!”

Ella Mai also reflected on the loss of Aaliyah on her Twitter page. The “Boo’d Up” singer shared that the “One In a Million” songstress was an “inspiration” to her in her own career. Singer Kehlani also paid tribute to Aaliyah on her Twitter page, stating that she always “forgets how young Aaliyah was,” when she died. The Romeo Must Die actress was just 22 when she passed away.

Aaliyah and seven others were killed in a plane crash on August 25, 2001. The crew was heading back home after shooting a video for her song “Rock The Boat” off of her final album, titled Aaliyah. The small plane was found in the Bahamas after going down in a swamp shortly after leaving for Miami.

At the time of her death, Aaliyah had already established herself into superstardom. The singer was a five-time Grammy nominee and had received praise for her albums, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number and One in a Million while she was alive. One in a Million reportedly went double platinum in 1997. Aaliyah earned the singer a posthumous Grammy nod and sold 2.4 million copies when it was released.

While Aaliyah’s death was almost two decades ago, the singer still has a tremendous impact on pop culture. In addition to being credited as inspiration from upcoming artists like Victoria Monet, Aaliyah’s signature look is also memorialized in various ways. In October 2018, the singer was honored with a collection by MAC inspired by her iconic makeup looks she wore in the 1990s. The long-awaited makeup collaboration was something the singer’s fans had petitioned for several years, per Elle.

Aaliyah also now has a wax figure inspired by one of her most infamous outfits. The singer was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas wearing her iconic outfit from her “Try Again” video from 2000. Her brother, Rashad Haughton, was at the unveiling of the wax figure in honor of his sister.