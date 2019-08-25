Ex-Soldier Kindly Myers Exposes Assets In Extremely NSFW Picture

American Playboy model Kindly Myers is popular on Instagram for sharing her skin-baring snaps every week. Knowing that fans can never get bored of her sexiness, the model took to her page and dropped an extremely sexy picture, one that instantly raised the temperature.

In the snap, the 33-year-old model was featured submerged in a swimming pool, wearing a skimpy black swimsuit. To spice things up, she pulled down one strap of her swimsuit off her shoulders to expose her left breast.

Even though Kindly censored her nipples with the help of her hands, she showed off plenty of skin to tease her fans.

The model opted for minimal makeup, let her slightly damp hair down, looked straight into the camera, and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very sultry pose.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the sultry picture was captured by Tampa-based photographer, Vincent Pierce, who is famous for his glamour photoshoots.

Within a day of going live, the picture has amassed about 50,000 likes and over a thousand comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

While most of her admirers praised her for her beauty, others used sexually-explicit words and phrases to express their true feelings for the hot model.

“Bold!!! Your photos are very impressive,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“OMG…What do I say? Holy s**t this is too sexy for me to handle,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote that Kindly is the most beautiful model out there, adding that he is “totally in love” with her.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “you’re a goddess,” “damn hot,” “the sexiest figure I’ve ever seen,” “incredibly beautiful,” and “wife material,” to praise the model.

Kindly shared another snap with her fans where she could be seen wearing a floral print crop top that she teamed with a nude-colored g-string. The model struck a side pose which allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display.

She wore very little makeup to stay true to her signature style and let her hair down to keep it glamorous and sexy.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture has garnered about 19,000 likes and over 430 comment which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Height Line, shortly after graduating from high school, the Kentucky native joined the U.S. Army as an automated logistical specialist. After that, she served in the Army National Guard for four years.