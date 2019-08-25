Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister, Noah, Pushes Instagram’s Boundaries In Underwear With Near-Topless Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus may have a raunchy streak, but it looks like embracing sexuality in a feminine empowerment moment is a family-wide deal. The SHE IS COMING singer’s 19-year-old sister, Noah, is proving that she, too, harnesses the spirit, with a somewhat-raunchy photo from the teenager landing on her Instagram today.

Noah’s photo today was a selfie with a girlfriend whose caption-mentioned “birthday” was being honored. Singer Maty Noyes was joining the “July” singer, with the post seeming to be centering around Noyes’ special day. It showed a low-frills setting that may have been a hotel room, with the girls posing for their photo in front of a mirror. Noah appeared on the left, with her blonde pal on the right.

The update definitely proved interesting on the wardrobe front. Noah was flaunting her fit and curvy frame in a black pair of briefs that were definitely in the underwear territory, with a cute and skimpy white crop top offsetting the lingerie. Noyes had gone a little more risqué. Her look was barely there and near-topless by virtue of the singer rocking a cozy-looking leopard-print robe, although the cleavage display wasn’t breaking any rules. There was a somewhat suggestive vibe from Noyes reaching down to her underwear, with Noah’s body language offering a similar finish.

The girls posed in what appeared to be a beauty moment: Noah appeared to have a face mask on, although her friend seemed to have opted out.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 49,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live. Noah may not have a following on sister Miley’s level, but her 5.1 million followers speak for themselves.

The little sister status is one that Noah is slowly breaking away from. As an artist in her own right, the singer comes with a different vibe from Miley, although fans often remark on the facial resemblance between the two siblings.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan about her music and status in the Cyrus family, Noah revealed that she doesn’t always turn to her older sister for advice.

“People say, ‘Oh what did Miley think when you played her this record before you put it out?’ I didn’t play Miley any record before I put it out because I don’t really… I don’t ask. I don’t look at her as Miley Cyrus. Of course, my sister and my dad, I respect as musicians and look up to them, but people kind of forget that they’re my family, so my first reaction isn’t always, ‘Let me see what my dad and Miley think about this record,'” she said.

